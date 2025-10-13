Four keys for Bills to win in Atlanta on Monday
The Buffalo Bills' last game before a critical bye week is right in front of them, as they play the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday night in the final of four primetime games in their first six games in 2025.
For Buffalo to bounce back from their first defeat of the season and improve to 5-1 while keeping the AFC East lead, look for the Bills to ensure these four aspects of the game go their way.
1. Emphasize Josh Allen's legs
Allen would like to save his legs for the tougher games that'll come in December and January, but if there's a game to shake off the rust on his legs, it's this one. He may be inclined to do so to prove that the Bills' slop-fest against the New England Patriots was a fluke.
The Falcons allowed Jayden Daniels to run for 127 yards in their last big-time matchup against a mobile quarterback in Week 17 of 2024 against the Washington Commanders, so Allen could have a field day if he is on the move often.
2. Give Ty Johnson more third-down looks
Johnson has seen his snap count decrease from 33% in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens to 18% in Week 5 against the Patriots. With James Cook coming off a dud outing in which he rushed for 49 yards on 15 carries, Johnson could be in line for more playing time.
The Falcons ranked just 20th in the league in pressures entering their Week 5 bye, per Pro Football Focus, and with a pair of talented first-round rookie edge rushers who'll be hungry to get after Allen, Johnson's pass-protection abilities will be key.
3. Find source of inspiration in Matt Milano's absence
The heart and soul of Buffalo's defense, the former All-Pro linebacker, tweaked his pectoral against the Patriots, forcing players like long-time veteran Shaq Thompson and hometown hero Joe Andreessen to play more snaps than expected.
That left the defense without a voice to turn to as Drake Maye shredded Buffalo's stop unit, but Ed Oliver's return up front and his big plays may provide that spark, especially when facing a high-end running back like Bijan Robinson.
4. Monitor where Drake London is on the field
After Stefon Diggs went off in his revenge tour in Buffalo, all eyes in the Bills' secondary, which is at a crossroads in terms of talent, will be on the Falcons' big-bodied No. 5.
The Bills get a reprieve with No. 2 receiver Darnell Mooney out due to a hamstring injury, which puts that much more pressure on Christian Benford and Co. to shut down Michael Penix Jr.'s top target. It starts with ensuring the defense knows where he is so it can adjust accordingly.
