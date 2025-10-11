Bills Central

Initial afterthought shaping up to be Buffalo Bills' best free-agent signing

The Buffalo Bills' defense has not been good through five weeks, but PFF graded an offseason addition with the fourth highest mark among NFL linebackers.

Buffalo Bills linebacker Shaq Thompson runs towards a player during practice at Bills Training Camp. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
When the Buffalo Bills signed former Carolina Panthers' first-round linebacker Shaq Thompson on June 10, it was met with a lot of laughs and scoffs by Bills' fans, who are getting tired of the Carolina connection.

Still, Thompson was a solid signing for depth and a veteran presence among a linebacking corps that is still young oustide of the oft-injured Matt Milano.

What we may not have expected was for Thompson to play as well as he has.

Through five weeks of the young NFL season, Thompson has earned the fourth-highest grade from PFF, 90.5. For some context on PFF grades, anything over 90 is considered elite.

Is it time that Thompson gets more opportunities on the Bills' defense?

More snaps for Shaq?

Bills linebacker Shaq Thompson makes a diving catch during position drills at St. John Fisher University. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Through five games this season, Thompson has logged only 72 snaps, less than 15 per game. With Milano's inability to stay on the field again and the Bills' struggles against the run, maybe it's time to let Thompson get some starting-level snaps. Based on what we've seen from the Bills' defense to date, the results couldn't be much worse.

Per PFF, Thompson has only been on the field for seven pass rush snaps, but in those limited opportunities, he produced two quarterback hits and a sack. He's been involved in 34 run defense snaps, and 31 coverage snaps. He's totalled 14 tackles, a forced fumble, and six run stops (a solo tackle by a defensive player that results in a "win" for the defense by preventing the offense from gaining significant yardage).

Analytics prove Thompson's worth

Buffalo Bills linebacker Shaq Thompson takes down Baltimore Ravens running back Rasheen Ali during the second half of their game against the Baltimore Ravens. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thompson has earned more reps, and maybe head coach Sean McDermott will recognize that and give him the opportunity he deserves. The Bills' defense has been underperforming all season, and something has to change. Perhaps Thompson's presence and veteran leadership can be that catalyst.

