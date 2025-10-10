Bills downgrade two contributors, Dalton Kincaid remains limited on injury report
Veterans Curtis Samuel and Damar Hamlin took steps in the wrong direction on Friday with the Buffalo Bills preparing for a Monday Night Football visit to the Atlanta Falcons.
Both limited participants in Thursday's practice, Samuel and Hamlin were downgraded to non-participants one day later.
The two joined linebacker Matt Milano and rookie defensive tackle TJ Sanders with DNP designations. Milano, who reinjured his pectoral last time out, is likely to miss the Week 6 primetime affair after being labeled "week to week" by head coach Sean McDermott.
After making his second straight appearance, and scoring a touchdown, in the Week 5 setback to the New England Patriots, Samuel popped up on the injury report with neck and ribs issues. The wide receiver has been active in place of healthy scratch Elijah Moore the last two games.
Hamlin, who started at safety out of need last season, has primarily served in a special teams capacity thus far this year. Dealing with a pectoral injury, he is one of only three pure safeties on the Bills' 53-man roster.
In a positive development, left tackle Dion Dawkins, starting safety Taylor Rapp and linebacker Dorian Williams all improved their statuses on Friday in Orchard Park. All three men started the week practicing on a limited basis before moving to full participation in Day 2.
Two key starters were limited for the second day in a row. Defensive tackle Ed Oliver has been nursing a sprained ankle since Week 2, while tight end Dalton Kincaid was a new addition to the injury report due to an oblique issue after the October 5 setback. Kincaid is the Bills' team leader with 287 receiving yards through five games.
The Bills will release an updated injury report on Saturday afternoon with game designations.
Bills' Injury Report (Week 6)
FRIDAY
LT Dion Dawkins (thumb) — Full
S Taylor Rapp (nose) — Full
LB Dorian Williams (knee) — Full
TE Dalton Kincaid (oblique) — Limited
DT Ed Oliver (ankle) — Limited
S Damar Hamlin (pectoral) — DNP
LB Matt Milano (pectoral) — DNP
WR Curtis Samuel (neck/ribs) — DNP
DT TJ Sanders (knee) — DNP
THURSDAY
LT Dion Dawkins (thumb) — Limited
S Damar Hamlin (pectoral) — Limited
TE Dalton Kincaid (oblique) — Limited
DT Ed Oliver (ankle) — Limited
S Taylor Rapp (nose) — Limited
WR Curtis Samuel (neck/ribs) — Limited
LB Dorian Williams (knee) — Limited
LB Matt Milano (pectoral) — DNP
DT TJ Sanders (knee) — DNP
