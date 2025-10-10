Bills Central

Bills downgrade two contributors, Dalton Kincaid remains limited on injury report

The Buffalo Bills listed four players as non-participants, including a wide receiver and safety, as they continue preparations for Monday Night Football.

Ralph Ventre

Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) reacts after a catch against the New England Patriots
Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) reacts after a catch against the New England Patriots / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Veterans Curtis Samuel and Damar Hamlin took steps in the wrong direction on Friday with the Buffalo Bills preparing for a Monday Night Football visit to the Atlanta Falcons.

Both limited participants in Thursday's practice, Samuel and Hamlin were downgraded to non-participants one day later.

The two joined linebacker Matt Milano and rookie defensive tackle TJ Sanders with DNP designations. Milano, who reinjured his pectoral last time out, is likely to miss the Week 6 primetime affair after being labeled "week to week" by head coach Sean McDermott.

After making his second straight appearance, and scoring a touchdown, in the Week 5 setback to the New England Patriots, Samuel popped up on the injury report with neck and ribs issues. The wide receiver has been active in place of healthy scratch Elijah Moore the last two games.

Curtis Samuel TD strut
Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel (1) scores a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second half / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Hamlin, who started at safety out of need last season, has primarily served in a special teams capacity thus far this year. Dealing with a pectoral injury, he is one of only three pure safeties on the Bills' 53-man roster.

RELATED: Matt Prater turning Bills' $20 million kicker into modern-day Wally Pipp

In a positive development, left tackle Dion Dawkins, starting safety Taylor Rapp and linebacker Dorian Williams all improved their statuses on Friday in Orchard Park. All three men started the week practicing on a limited basis before moving to full participation in Day 2.

Two key starters were limited for the second day in a row. Defensive tackle Ed Oliver has been nursing a sprained ankle since Week 2, while tight end Dalton Kincaid was a new addition to the injury report due to an oblique issue after the October 5 setback. Kincaid is the Bills' team leader with 287 receiving yards through five games.

The Bills will release an updated injury report on Saturday afternoon with game designations.

Bills' Injury Report (Week 6)

FRIDAY
LT Dion Dawkins (thumb) — Full

S Taylor Rapp (nose) — Full

LB Dorian Williams (knee) — Full

TE Dalton Kincaid (oblique) — Limited

DT Ed Oliver (ankle) — Limited

S Damar Hamlin (pectoral) — DNP

LB Matt Milano (pectoral) — DNP

WR Curtis Samuel (neck/ribs) — DNP

DT TJ Sanders (knee) — DNP

THURSDAY
LT Dion Dawkins (thumb) — Limited

S Damar Hamlin (pectoral) — Limited

TE Dalton Kincaid (oblique) — Limited

DT Ed Oliver (ankle) — Limited

S Taylor Rapp (nose) — Limited

WR Curtis Samuel (neck/ribs) — Limited

LB Dorian Williams (knee) — Limited

LB Matt Milano (pectoral) — DNP

DT TJ Sanders (knee) — DNP

Ed Oliver
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver and defensive tackle Zion Logue dance to the music for a few moments while waiting for their turn to run a drill during the Return of the Blue Red practice at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Aug.1, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.