Bills' problematic secondary spells danger against Falcons' dynamic playmaker

This 6-foot-4 threat could feast on Buffalo's defense much like Stefon Diggs did

Owen Klein

Sep 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Commanders.
Sep 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Commanders. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Atlanta Falcons' running back Bijan Robinson isn't the only key player for the Buffalo Bills to look out for in Monday night's matchup. Their secondary must also be aware of the big-bodied Drake London when Michael Penix Jr. drops back to pass.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound receiver has the luxury of going up against a Bills defense that allowed Stefon Diggs to look like when he was with Buffalo, and London will be the largest receiver the Buffalo secondary will have gone up against this season.

This will present the most trouble in the red zone. While London has had only one catch inside the opposition's 20-yard line in 2025, he had 14 such catches in 2024, tied for the sixth-most in the NFL.

While London has gotten off to a bit of a slow start in 2025, especially in the touchdown department, he was one of nine receivers with 100 receptions and one of 12 with at least nine touchdown receptions in 2024.

As for matchups, there doesn't appear to be an immediate solution, as first-round rookie Max Hairston is still on IR with an LCL sprain and fellow rookie Dorian Strong just joined him with a neck injury.

Meanwhile, Tre'Davious White had an abysmal outing against the New England Patriots on Sunday, routinely getting cooked by Diggs and being flagged when he wasn't.

The Bills' cornerbacks have been a problem that's reared its head one too many times in 2025, and London will look to further push that onto Buffalo.

Owen Klein
Owen Klein has covered football, basketball and baseball for Penn State athletics as a broadcaster on local radio, including producing Penn State’s 2024 men’s basketball Big Ten Tournament games and calling Penn State football’s Whiteout vs. Washington in November 2024. He has internships with the Buffalo Bisons and CBS affiliate WIVB in Buffalo, NY, in the summer of 2025. He is a Penn State University broadcast journalism student at the Bellisario College of Communications majoring in broadcast journalism and is passionate about college and professional sports, the Pokémon Video Game Championships and the Buffalo Bills.