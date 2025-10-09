Bills' problematic secondary spells danger against Falcons' dynamic playmaker
Atlanta Falcons' running back Bijan Robinson isn't the only key player for the Buffalo Bills to look out for in Monday night's matchup. Their secondary must also be aware of the big-bodied Drake London when Michael Penix Jr. drops back to pass.
The 6-foot-4, 215-pound receiver has the luxury of going up against a Bills defense that allowed Stefon Diggs to look like when he was with Buffalo, and London will be the largest receiver the Buffalo secondary will have gone up against this season.
This will present the most trouble in the red zone. While London has had only one catch inside the opposition's 20-yard line in 2025, he had 14 such catches in 2024, tied for the sixth-most in the NFL.
While London has gotten off to a bit of a slow start in 2025, especially in the touchdown department, he was one of nine receivers with 100 receptions and one of 12 with at least nine touchdown receptions in 2024.
RELATED: Bills' leading receiver practices in non-contact jersey, added to injury report
As for matchups, there doesn't appear to be an immediate solution, as first-round rookie Max Hairston is still on IR with an LCL sprain and fellow rookie Dorian Strong just joined him with a neck injury.
Meanwhile, Tre'Davious White had an abysmal outing against the New England Patriots on Sunday, routinely getting cooked by Diggs and being flagged when he wasn't.
The Bills' cornerbacks have been a problem that's reared its head one too many times in 2025, and London will look to further push that onto Buffalo.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —