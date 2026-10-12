Is Maxwell Hairston Starting for Bills at Rams? Joe Brady Defines Reeling CB's Role

It's been tough sledding for the 2025 first-round draft pick ever since injuring his knee early in training camp as a rookie.

After enduring a challenging rookie season, Buffalo Bills' cornerback Maxwell Hairston fought his way into the Week 1 starting lineup in Year 2.

The early returns, however, have been underwhelming, particularly in Week 4.

Last time out, Hairston experienced a nightmare of a day against the New England Patriots. During the 29-26 loss on October 4, he surrendered two touchdown receptions, allowed a fourth-down conversion and committed a possession-extending penalty on third down in the red zone.

The performance was so disappointing that Hairston blew off reporters following the game. On Monday, he took the initiative to address his behavior during an impromptu press conference.

We suggested the Bills sit Hairston in Week 5. Still, there's not a question as to whether Hairston will start again on Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams.

"Maxwell's our starter," said Bills' rookie head coach Joe Brady on Saturday. "He's going to have an opportunity Monday night to go out there and make plays, and I fully expect him to make them."

Hairston, the No. 30 overall pick in 2025, has a sense that the Rams' high-powered passing attack will target him early and often, and he welcomes it.

"As a corner, at my position, you have to have the confidence to want the ball to come at you. I know it's coming. I'm excited for the opportunity," said Hairston.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs #87 makes a catch for a touchdown as Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston #1 defends | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Potential platoon in works?

As for how many snaps Hairston will see remains to be determined.

With starter Christian Benford available again after a one-game injury-related absence, Hairston will start at the outside CB2 position as he has each of the previous four weeks. During all four of those contests though, the Bills have mixed in second-round rookie Davison Igbinosun.

Hairston has played 85 percent of the snaps thus far, but that number may drop a bit in favor of Igbinosun, who filled in admirably starting for Benford last week.

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Davison Igbinosun (21) reacts after a play during the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We'll see what that looks like come Monday. I think everybody's had a great week of practice, and I think they're chomping at the bit for the opportunity to be able to get back out there and play football," said Brady.

No matter what the snap share winds up being, the Bills' secondary will have its hands full on Monday night. Rams' wide receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams are averaging more than 95 receiving yards per game apiece.

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