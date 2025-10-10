Former Bills' starter drops to bottom of depth chart
Buffalo Bills' return specialist Brandon Codrington has been a healthy inactive the past two weeks, which could be an indication of his future on the 53-man roster.
The Bills no longer list him as their starting kick or punt returner on the team's depth chart, with Curtis Samuel and Khalil Shakir listed as starters, and Ty Johnson listed as the backup kick returner, making Codrington the third-string kick returner and second-string punt returner.
Codrington is clearly the team's best returner, leading the Bills in kick and punt return yards, and yards per kick return. His lack of versatility, however, makes him less valuable than others on the depth chart.
In three games, Codrington has returned nine kicks and averages 29 yards per return, and has returned seven punts with 5.3 yards per return. In his absence, Samuel, Johnson, and Shakir have all taken turns on return duty.
Samuel has returned six kicks over the last two weeks, averaging 27.7 yards per return. Johnson returned three kicks while Codrington was active, acting as the second man back in Buffalo's special teams formation, and has also returned three kicks in the last two weeks. The running back averages 21.7 yards per return. Shakir has recorded the only punt that has been returned over the last two weeks, gaining six yards against the Saints.
This isn't the first time Codrington has been a healthy inactive, as the Bills chose to scratch him in all three of their playoff games last season. The question was the same then too: is a slight increase in return production valuable enough to take up a roster spot?
Following Week 6, the Bills will gain Michael Hoecht and Larry Ogunjobi back from suspension, meaning two players will need to be released from the 53 man roster. Given Buffalo's recent experimentation with other returners, it's plausible that they are already preparing for Codrington's eventual release.
