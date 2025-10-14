Former Bills' WR criticizes execution of critical third-down play in loss to Falcons
The Buffalo Bills struggled on third down against the Atlanta Falcons, with one of their failed conversions boiling down to an execution error according to former Bills' wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie.
Buffalo was 2/9 on third downs and 0/1 on fourth downs on Monday Night Football, which included a failed 3rd-and-1 jet sweep to Elijah Moore. The exchange between Moore and Josh Allen was botched, resulting in a fumble and four yard loss, leading to a Buffalo punt on the ensuing play.
McKenzie, a gadget WR during his time with the Bills, has plenty of experience with jet sweeps. He criticized Moore's execution, explaining, "They making jet sweeps look so hard, make a damn pocket and stop trying to grab it with your hands!"
The end around to Moore has been successful in other instances this season, with the WR producing 25 yards and a touchdown on five carries entering Monday night.
While the fumble was far from the only reason why the Bills fell 24-14 to the Falcons, it is a microcosm of Buffalo's struggles in their back-to-back losses. The lack of execution, especially when it comes to the small things, is adding up to a sum greater than what the Bills can overcome.
Greg Rousseau lining up offside on the game's first play from scrimmage, negating a Bijan Robinson fumble recovered by the defense, illustrates this point perfectly.
Just two weeks ago, it was Allen and Dawson Knox failing to connect on a handoff, resulting in another fumble, with this one recovered by the defense. Two drives later, it was Keon Coleman fumbling the ball on a routine catch, leading to a Patriots field goal.
For Buffalo to end their two-game losing streak, they need to start by cleaning up the sloppy mistakes on the small things, ensuring their execution is up to the standards that have been established under Sean McDermott since his tenure in Buffalo began.
