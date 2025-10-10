5 questions on Bills' opponent heading into Monday Night Football matchup
The Buffalo Bills are heading to the Peachtree State to take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6 for Monday Night Football.
To learn more about Buffalo's next opponent, we spoke with Atlanta Falcons On SI contributor Garrett Chapman.
1. The Falcons are coming off their Week 5 bye with a 2-2 record. What's been the overall vibe of their season so far?
The fan base feels apprehensive, but there is still a lot of confidence in that building. The Falcons are a talented team, and they absolutely believe they can take the next step into becoming a playoff team. Overall, the vibes have been up and down, especially over the last few weeks. It felt jubilant after the win over the Vikings, then shifted all the way in the other direction after the loss to the Panthers, and right back up after the win over the Commanders. We’ll see what it’s like on Tuesday.
2. The Falcons have had a wide range of performances this season. What's the correlation between their wins and losses?
With several young players contributing in key roles across this team, consistency becomes a critical component for success. We’ve seen the flashes of what it can be, but also watched as the bottom fell out against Carolina.
Ultimately, this is a team at its best when Michael Penix Jr. plays a clean game and they establish Bijan Robinson. This is often the story for a young quarterback, but we started to see him come into his own against the Commanders with a career day after his worst day as a pro the week before. If he plays like he did in Week 4, the Falcons will have a good chance in this game.
3. What is one thing people should know about the Falcons that cannot be found in a box score?
This still doesn’t feel like a team that has played its best game. The Washington win came close, but the defense did not feel like it was all the way together after the offense broke out. They have to find a way to play complementary football, especially against an opponent like the Bills.
The Falcons feel like a playoff-worthy team, but the next few weeks will go a long way in telling us if that could end up being a reality or not.
4. If the Falcons win the game, what would be the reason why?
They control the football. The Bills have a dreadful run defense, while the Falcons have the best running back in football. Atlanta must play a clean football game if it wants to have a chance in this game. They must limit turnovers on offense, run the ball well, and keep this Bills offense off the field.
Defensively, I think the Falcons are a pretty good matchup for the Bills – at least, as good as one could be against an offense that features the reigning MVP in Josh Allen.
The Falcons will need to slow down the run game, but they have shown themselves to be effective when running out of their base defense. Teams find success when getting them into nickel packages, but the Bills are often running several tight ends out. This means the Falcons will have more packages out of their base defense, and that could benefit them.
5. What's your prediction for the game?
I think the Falcons will have an opportunity to win this game, but they have to play their best game of the season. They will be in this late, but ultimately I think the Bills will pull away for a win.
