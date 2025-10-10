Bills Central

Bills, Falcons feature NFL leaders in key pass stat ahead of Monday Night Football

Buffalo and Atlanta enter their Week 6 game ranked No. 1 and 2 in major passing category

Khari Demos

New England Patriots’ quarterback Drake Maye (10) and Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24).
New England Patriots’ quarterback Drake Maye (10) and Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24). / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills and Atlanta Falcons are two fairly talented NFL teams. And both have succeeded in a similar category this season.

The Bills-Falcons Monday Night Football game in Week 6 will feature the top-two pass defenses in the league. Atlanta ranks first at 135.0 per game, with Buffalo following right behind at 154.0.

Interestingly, both teams have gotten there in similar fashions. As much as the Bills have talent in the secondary, it helps when three of the first five quarterbacks they’ve played against include Justin Fields, Tua Tagovailoa and Spencer Rattler.

Even in matchups against two-time MVP Lamar Jackson and Drake Maye, Buffalo only allowed 230.5 passing yards per game in those two games.

Taron Johnson and Stefon Diggs
New England Patriots’ wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) and Buffalo Bills’ defensive back Taron Johnson (7). / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The Falcons similarly have played some lesser QBs this season. Aside from Baker Mayfield in Week 1, Atlanta has seen J.J. McCarthy, Bryce Young and Marcus Mariota, who started for the injured Jayden Daniels.

But where the Falcons differ is their personnel. Atlanta may have one of the more underrated defensive backfields in the league, led by A.J. Terrell Jr., Jessie Bates, Xavier Watts, and Billy Bowman Jr.

Meanwhile, the Bills are patching things together with Tre’Davious White, Christian Benford, Taylor Rapp, and Cole Bishop. The pass defense has been solid, but it may be a bit skewed considering the Buffalo run D.

Taylor Rapp and Brandin Cooks
New Orleans Saints’ wide receiver Brandin Cooks (10) and Buffalo Bills’ safety Taylor Rapp (9). / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The Bills enter Week 6 allowing the fifth-most rushing yards per game in the NFL (145.6). That's not ideal with Bijan Robinson next up on the schedule.

RELATED: Bills' leading receiver practices in non-contact jersey, added to injury report

So, it will be interesting to see how Buffalo is able to slow down the Falcons' rushing attack, which ranks sixth in the NFL (136.5 yards per game). Although Drake London is no scrub, the Bills could have a better time matching up with him versus how they did against Stefon Diggs last week.

Considering the matchup, it looks like the Buffalo secondary may be off the hook again. But if it's at the expense of the run D, what will it cost?

Dorian WIlliams, Brandin Cooks and Christian Benford
New Orleans Saints' wide receiver Brandin Cooks (10), Buffalo Bills' cornerback Christian Benford (47) and linebacker Dorian Williams (42). / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Khari Demos
KHARI DEMOS

Khari Demos is an award-winning sports media creator and is a contributor for Bills On SI. He has written sports betting article covering the NFL for The Athletic and has written pieces about the NBA, MLB, college football and basketball, and more, throughout his career.