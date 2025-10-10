Bills, Falcons feature NFL leaders in key pass stat ahead of Monday Night Football
The Buffalo Bills and Atlanta Falcons are two fairly talented NFL teams. And both have succeeded in a similar category this season.
The Bills-Falcons Monday Night Football game in Week 6 will feature the top-two pass defenses in the league. Atlanta ranks first at 135.0 per game, with Buffalo following right behind at 154.0.
Interestingly, both teams have gotten there in similar fashions. As much as the Bills have talent in the secondary, it helps when three of the first five quarterbacks they’ve played against include Justin Fields, Tua Tagovailoa and Spencer Rattler.
Even in matchups against two-time MVP Lamar Jackson and Drake Maye, Buffalo only allowed 230.5 passing yards per game in those two games.
The Falcons similarly have played some lesser QBs this season. Aside from Baker Mayfield in Week 1, Atlanta has seen J.J. McCarthy, Bryce Young and Marcus Mariota, who started for the injured Jayden Daniels.
But where the Falcons differ is their personnel. Atlanta may have one of the more underrated defensive backfields in the league, led by A.J. Terrell Jr., Jessie Bates, Xavier Watts, and Billy Bowman Jr.
Meanwhile, the Bills are patching things together with Tre’Davious White, Christian Benford, Taylor Rapp, and Cole Bishop. The pass defense has been solid, but it may be a bit skewed considering the Buffalo run D.
The Bills enter Week 6 allowing the fifth-most rushing yards per game in the NFL (145.6). That's not ideal with Bijan Robinson next up on the schedule.
So, it will be interesting to see how Buffalo is able to slow down the Falcons' rushing attack, which ranks sixth in the NFL (136.5 yards per game). Although Drake London is no scrub, the Bills could have a better time matching up with him versus how they did against Stefon Diggs last week.
Considering the matchup, it looks like the Buffalo secondary may be off the hook again. But if it's at the expense of the run D, what will it cost?
