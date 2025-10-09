Where Bills' Josh Allen stands in quest for second straight NFL MVP award
Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen is picking up where he left off in his MVP campaign.
Allen is building the case to be the league MVP for a second year in a row after the Bills started 4-1 through the first five weeks of the season. Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano listed Allen at No. 2 in his top five MVP candidates through five weeks.
"Allen’s passing numbers aren’t as high as the other quarterbacks on this list, but he’s a sure bet to be a top-three MVP candidate late in the season because of what he provides in the most significant moments," Manzano wrote.
"For starters, not many quarterbacks can provide his combination of size, strength and speed when it comes to the running game. And when Allen is in his “Bruce Lee” mode, there’s minimal defense that can do to knock him out of his elite element as a passer."
The only player that ranked higher than Allen was quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter in all four of their wins so far this season. Had Allen and the Bills beaten the New England Patriots in Week 5, Buffalo's quarterback may have been listed at No. 1.
"Allen did, however, have a setback last week when Drake Maye outplayed him during the Bills’ loss to the Patriots. However, Allen did produce 10 points in clutch time to tie the game, and ultimately lost because Maye got the ball last. Also, Allen helped Buffalo overcome a bad defensive performance during their epic Week 1 comeback victory over the Ravens," Manzano wrote.
"For the season, Allen has completed 70.4% of his passes for 1,217 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s also added 40 carries for 212 yards and two touchdowns."
Players cannot win the MVP award in October, but they can certainly lose it. So far, Allen is definitely one of the top candidates to win.
He needs to continue leading the Bills in the right direction in order to keep them in the Super Bowl conversation. If he can do that, Allen will be a natural finalist for his second consecutive MVP honor.
