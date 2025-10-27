16 crazy stats from Buffalo Bills' dominant win in Carolina
The Buffalo Bills dominated the Carolina Panthers in Week 8, thanks to a vicious rushing attack that carried the offense to 40 points. James Cook could not be stopped, while Josh Allen was efficient at the goal line.
Here are the best stats regarding Buffalo's 40-9 win in Charlotte (from Buffalo Bills PR unless otherwise noted):
James Cook
1. Cook recorded a career-high 216 rushing yards against Carolina. His previous high was 179 in 2023 against the Dallas Cowboys.
2. The RB's 216 rushing yards is the most by a Bill since OJ Simpson produced 273 yards in 1976.
3. His dominant effort was accomplished in just three quarters. Cook totaled the most rushing yards by any player within the first three quarters of a game since Derrick Henry's 219 in 2018, per Alaina Getzenberg.
4. Cook is the first Bills running back to rush for 200 yards since Fred Jackson's 212-yard performance in Week 17 of 2009.
Josh Allen
5. Allen's 46th career game with a passing and rushing TD is the most in NFL history, surpassing Cam Newton's mark of 45.
6. The reigning MVP has recored 77 career rushing touchdowns (including the postseason), tying Newton's record for the most by a QB all-time.
Allen + Cook
7. 158 first-half rushing yards marked the Bills' most since 164 in Week 6 of 2016.
8. Sunday marked the 11th time Allen and Cook have scored a rushing TD in the same game, tying Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and trailing only Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott.
9. Allen and Cook join Titans duo Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry as the only QB/RB duo with multiple games where each player has scored 2+ rushing touchdowns.
Defensive Line
10. AJ Epenesa is the fourth Bills' defensive lineman with 3+ career interceptions, joining Ron McDole (6), Chris Kelsay (3) and Aaron Schobel (3).
11. In his Buffalo debut, Michael Hoecht tallied 1.5 sacks, a TFL, and a forced fumble.
12. Ed Oliver notched his 30th career sack on Sunday.
13. The Bills had seven different players record at least 0.5 sacks - Epenesa, Hoecht, Oliver, Joey Bosa, Greg Rousseau, Jordan Phillips, Deone Walker - the first time since 2021, and sixth time since the stat was first recorded in 1982.
Miscellaneous
14. Sean McDermott is 9-0 following the bye, the best record by a coach in NFL history.
15. Following his two receptions against the Panthers, the Bills are now 5-0 when Jackson Hawes records a catch, and 0-2 when he doesn't.
16. With Cook's 64 yard touchdown and Khalil Shakir's 54 yard touchdown, the Bills scored two TDs of over 50 yards for the first time since Week 5 of 2022 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
