Unforgiving Bills' defense rattles former folk hero in Week 8 win
The Buffalo Bills needed a big-time bounce-back on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers after consecutive losses, especially on defense, and boy, did they ever get one.
Andy Dalton was a hero on New Year's Eve 2017, helping the Bills reach the playoffs for the first time in 17 years, helping them break the longest postseason drought in the four major sports at the time.
The Bills weren't as grateful to him this time, making him get into the spirit of giving, as the defense took the ball away from him three times.
Dalton had the ball punched out of his arm by Greg Rousseau inside the red zone on the Panthers' second drive. Later, just outside the two-minute warning in the first half, Shaq Thompson sensed a screen coming, directing A.J. Epenesa to anticipate it. The command paid off with an interception.
The Panthers got the ball back one more time, but on a third-and-goal, the secondary held up long enough for Rousseau to bring Dalton down for a sack that led the Panthers to uncomfortably hustle their field goal team on, which led to a miss as time expired.
With the game out of hand at 33-3, the Bills didn't let up there, as toward the end of the third quarter, Michael Hoecht made his first impact play as a Bill, forcing a fumble on Dalton to begin a drive, immediately setting up the Bills at the Carolina 19-yard-line.
Overall, the Bills' defense brought Dalton to the ground seven times and allowed just 4.1 yards per play. Other than Hoecht, five other Bills had at least a full sack. Their sack total was the most they had in a game since Week 3 of 2023 against the Washington Commanders, in which they had nine.
Ed Oliver, one of the defensive leaders, may be out long-term, but this was a very encouraging performance with a massive game against the Chiefs coming up.
