Bills face prime opportunity to celebrate fan-favorite NFL holiday
Today is National Tight Ends Day, and the Buffalo Bills are facing the perfect opponent to celebrate.
Dalton Kincaid, Dawson Knox, and Jackson Hawes will face the 32nd ranked defense against tight ends according to DVOA.
Carolina has surrendered 475 yards and four touchdowns to the position group, both fourth-worst in the NFL. Five defenders, including starting CB Jaycee Horn and starting safety Tre'von Moehrig, have surrendered an EPA of over 2.00 while covering tight ends per Sports Info Solutions.
The holiday was born in 2018 when San Francisco 49ers tight end Garrett Celek scored an impressive touchdown, leading to QB Jimmy Garoppolo coining the phrase. Fellow 49ers TE George Kittle became a public advocate for the holiday, now recognized league-wide and celebrated every NFL season on the fourth Sunday in October.
Kincaid currently leads the team with 287 receiving yards and three touchdowns, while Knox and Hawes have contributed a combined 127 yards and two touchdowns. Look for Josh Allen to take advantage of this position mismatch against the Panthers.
