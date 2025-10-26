What to expect from Bills' first-round rookie Maxwell Hairston in NFL career debut
The Buffalo Bills made a long-awaited move by activating first-round rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston off Injured Reserve on Saturday.
With the Bills visiting the Carolina Panthers for an October 26 matinee, Hairston is in line to dress for the first time as a pro. He started the season on IR after spraining his knee early during training camp.
Buffalo opened Hairston's 21-day practice window coming out of the bye week, and he participated in a limited capacity everyday during Week 8 preparations. The rookie's presence was felt by starting nickel cornerback Taron Johnson.
"He looks good. His explosiveness is there. His speed is there. He's locked in on all of the calls, just listening out there. He looks really good to me," said Johnson.
Fastest 40 amongst all rookies
Prior to the Bills making him the No. 30 overall selection at the 2025 NFL Draft, Hairston ran the fastest 40-yard dash (4.28) of all Combine participants.
Hairston has received positive reviews for his closing speed, flashing elite ability early on during training camp. He doesn't shy away from contact, but it's believed that a shoulder injury compromised his tackling ability for Kentucky in 2024.
Managing expectations
While he's a first-round talent, Hairston hasn't had the benefit of a normal acclimation period into the NFL environment. The LCL injury prevented him from taking valuable reps throughout the summer, and he's really only had one week of real practice heading into his debut.
“He's done some good things. He really has," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott during his weekly Friday appearance on WGR 550 AM. "Again, just managing the expectations and you want to take it one day at a time. There's a lot that is new for him because of the amount of time that he's missed due to the injury."
It's likely the Bills will ease him into the rotation with the Week 8 game serving as an opportunity to get the rookie's feet wet. He probably won't see more than 10-15 defensive snaps against the Panthers.
