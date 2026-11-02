Buffalo Bills Highest And Lowest Graded Players from Week 8 Victory

The Buffalo Bills took care of business in Week 8, handing the Baltimore Ravens a 36-10 defeat.

Buffalo was fresh off their bye week, but they weren't exactly sharp to begin the game. Despite the Ravens losing Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley in the first half, Buffalo had a lead of just 16-10 roughly halfway through the third quarter.

They were able to kick things into gear at that point, finishing with 17 unanswered points as they cruised to a record of 6-1. It was their most lopsided victory of the season, and that should have been the case given the injuries Baltimore sustained.

What was most encouraging was seeing signs of life from the defense, which included two unexpected players, Geno Stone and Te'Cory Couch, stepping up and performing well.

Let's dive into the Pro Football Focus scores to see who were among the best, as well as who fell short for Buffalo in Week 8.

Highest-graded Bills in Week 8

Buffalo Bills TE Dalton Kincaid celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB - 89.5

Geno Stone, S - 89.5

Dalton Kincaid, TE - 82.9

Josh Allen, QB - 82.3

Te'Cory Couch, CB - 79.9

Kaleb Elarms-Orr was able to shine in this one, although he did play just 14 snaps. He seems to do his best work when he's not asked to carry a heavy load and continues to show promise.



Stone broke up a pass which was then intercepted by Davison Igbinosun. Stone was able to get the best of his former team in Week 8. The final defender was Couch, who played primarily in the nickel and was far better than expected with a 79.9.

Offensively, Dalton Kincaid was their top-rated player with an 82.9. He finished with 86 yards and a touchdown in four receptions.

Nov 1, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Allen was their other offensive player in the top five, earning an 82.3. Allen had three total touchdowns and would have had an even higher grade if not for his one interception.

Lowest-graded Bills in Week 8

Buffalo Bills tight end Jackson Hawes runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DeWayne Carter, DT - 28.8

Jackson Hawes, TE - 29.3

Michael Hoecht, OLB - 32.5

T.J. Parker, OLB - 46.3

Dawson Knox, TE - 48.2

DeWayne Carter and Jackson Hawes each finished under 30 points, which is unfortunate. Carter was a stud early in the year but has cooled off as of late. Hawes has been in a sophomore slump, and even had a pass go off his hands get intercepted on Sunday.

Michael Hoecht and T.J. Parker fell at No. 3 and No. 4 on this list, although Parker did record a sack. Dawson Knox rounded out the bottom five as every tight end not named Dalton Schultz had a rough outing.

Overall, Buffalo played well but they will need more from their role players in Week 9 as they take on the Minnesota Vikings, who are looking for some revenge after suffering their first loss of the season.

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