NFL expert panel predicts Bills will get right vs. Panthers in Week 8

The Buffalo Bills have the confidence of seven Sports Illustrated experts as they try to snap a two-game slide

Ralph Ventre

Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons
Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills will try to right the ship in Week 8, and the expert prediction panel likes their chances of succeeding.

Coming off back-to-back losses followed by a bye week, the Bills (4-2) visit the streaking Carolina Panthers (4-3) for an October 26 matinee in Charlotte. The Panthers have won three in a row led by a strong rushing attack, which ranks fourth amongst league leaders (140.1).

Recent results suggest the Bills may have some difficulty neutralizing the Panthers' ball carriers. Struggling to soundly tackle opponents thus far this season, Buffalo ranks next-to-last amongst NFL foes in run defense (156.3).

"That's facts. It's [team's tackling] not up to the standard and we're gonna improve that," said starting nickel cornerback Taron Johnson.

To that end, Sports Illustrated's seven experts are unanimously siding with the Bills to defeat the Panthers. While Buffalo is a 7-point betting favorite on the road, the SI picks are always straight up.

Taron Johnson (7)
Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) scores a touchdown as Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) defends / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Bills will face a backup quarterback in Week 8 with veteran Andy Dalton replacing the injured Bryce Young. Meanwhile, Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen has never lost three starts in a row since being drafted in 2018.

RELATED: Bills fill holes by calling up two seasoned veterans for Week 8 road game

Another positive trend in the Bills' favor is that head coach Sean McDermott, in his ninth season, is 8-0 all-time in games directly following a bye week.

The Bills and the Panthers will kick off at 1 p.m. ET Sunday on FOX.

Rico Dowdle (5)
Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (5) runs the ball as New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood (44) attempts a tackle on Oct 19, 2025, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. / Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MMQB Week 8 Game Picks
(Bills at Panthers)

Albert Breer, senior reporter
Pick: Bills

Claire Brennan, associate editor
Pick: Bills

Conor Orr, senior writer
Pick: Bills

Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Pick: Bills

Matt Verderame, staff writer
Pick: Bills

John Pluym, managing editor
Pick: Bills

Mitch Goldich, senior editor
Pick: Bills

