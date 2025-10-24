Bills Central

Bills' Josh Allen puts perfect record off back-to-back losses on line vs. Panthers

Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen has never endured a three-game losing streak during his NFL career.

Richie Whitt

Bills quarterback Josh Allen makes an off balance throw against the Panthers.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen makes an off balance throw against the Panthers.
Fret not, Bills Mafia. History says that on Sunday in Carolina Josh Allen will rescue the Buffalo Bills from their two-game losing streak. And perhaps make NFL history in the process.

After consecutive sloppy losses that derailed a promising 4-0 start the Bills take on the surprising 4-3 Panthers — winners of three in a row. Though Carolina is the hotter team, history indicates that Allen and the Bills are in the better position.

We recently documented how the Bills under head coach Sean McDermott are 8-0 in the game after their Bye. But deeper and realize that Allen is the driving force behind that staggering stat.

Josh Allen chasing Cam Newton

First and foremost, the reigning MVP has never lost three consecutive as the Bills' starting quarterback. After back-to-back losses, he's gone 7-0 with 15 touchdowns and only two interceptions. In those game the Bills have averaged 26 points per game.

Allen is also on the doorstep of history. With a victory Sunday he'll pass Peyton Manning and Ben Roethlisberger for the fourth-most wins by a quarterback in their first eight seasons.

And, fittingly in Cam Newton's old stadium, Allen can tie the former Panthers' MVP with two rushing touchdowns or with a score both passing and rushing.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs for a first down against the Panthers.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs for a first down against the Panthers.

