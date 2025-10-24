Bills' Josh Allen puts perfect record off back-to-back losses on line vs. Panthers
Fret not, Bills Mafia. History says that on Sunday in Carolina Josh Allen will rescue the Buffalo Bills from their two-game losing streak. And perhaps make NFL history in the process.
After consecutive sloppy losses that derailed a promising 4-0 start the Bills take on the surprising 4-3 Panthers — winners of three in a row. Though Carolina is the hotter team, history indicates that Allen and the Bills are in the better position.
MORE: Sean McDermott's eye-popping record coming off Bye gives Bills hope for quick rebound
We recently documented how the Bills under head coach Sean McDermott are 8-0 in the game after their Bye. But deeper and realize that Allen is the driving force behind that staggering stat.
Josh Allen chasing Cam Newton
First and foremost, the reigning MVP has never lost three consecutive as the Bills' starting quarterback. After back-to-back losses, he's gone 7-0 with 15 touchdowns and only two interceptions. In those game the Bills have averaged 26 points per game.
Allen is also on the doorstep of history. With a victory Sunday he'll pass Peyton Manning and Ben Roethlisberger for the fourth-most wins by a quarterback in their first eight seasons.
MORE: Potential Bills' WR target doubles down on trade request ahead of Nov. 4 deadline
And, fittingly in Cam Newton's old stadium, Allen can tie the former Panthers' MVP with two rushing touchdowns or with a score both passing and rushing.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —