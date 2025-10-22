Bills need offensive coordinator Joe Brady to be better, and history shows he can be
The Joe Brady slander has taken on a life of its own within Bills Mafia.
While the Buffalo Bills' offensive coordinator has left me scratching my head on multiple occasions through the first six games, and he undoubtedly deserves some level of criticism for the team's back-to-back losses, I have to think he ultimately knows what he's doing.
"I have to do a better job of putting them in positions to have success," said Brady.
Although he deserves some heat for the recent shortcomings, it's downright reckless for one to accuse Brady of "not being able to scheme players open." Not to mention, there's simply no evidence to support such a boldly bad claim.
If anything, Buffalo's receivers don't seem to excel in separating from defenders. In particular, Keon Coleman has been a disappointment in this area. As Locked On Bills host Joe Marino points out "among the 92 NFL WRs to run at least 100 routes, Keon Coleman ranks: 86th in sep. score, 70th in route win %."
Defending Brady
First, there's no denying that the Bills averaged 30.9 points per game, ranking second in the NFL, over the course of Brady's first full regular season as the team's offensive coordinator.
It was also the first time since 2019, quarterback Josh Allen didn't have wide receiver Stefon Diggs as a target. While Khalil Shakir was the team's leading receiver with 821 yards, Allen still managed to throw touchdown passes to 11 different receivers over the course of the season.
Rewind to 2023 when Brady was installed to replace Ken Dorsey. The Bills eclipsed the 30-point mark in three of Brady's first four games in the chair, and the lone time they failed to reach 30 was a 20-17 road win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Bills' current big picture
Buffalo's offense struggled down the stretch, and its failure to execute multiple "cute" plays have proven costly during the two-game slump, but it isn't enough to erase the unit's success over the first four weeks.
Heading into Week 8, the Bills rank third overall amongst NFL leaders in offense (378.3). Their 6.01 yards per play average is fourth highest on the circuit. Averaging 27.8 points per game, Buffalo is fourth amongst the league's highest-scoring units.
Those numbers support the idea that the Bills have the ability and the blueprint to move the ball. It just seems as if they lost their way against New England and Atlanta.
Brady's 2020 offense
Brady had the rare opportunity to be an NFL play caller at 31 years old, working under head coach Matt Rhule with the Carolina Panthers, and the results were impressive.
With the pedestrian Teddy Bridgewater as the quarterback, two Panthers' receivers - DJ Moore and Robby Chosen - eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in the 16-game 2020 regular season. In addition, current Bills' WR Curtis Samuel totaled 1,051 yards from scrimmage for the Panthers.
Despite any limitations, one has to think that Shakir, Coleman and Dalton Kincaid are capable of matching that production for the 2025 Bills with reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen is the quarterback.
It's simply too early, and somewhat irrational, to dismiss Brady's scheme after two ugly losses. There's no denying, however, that he needs to be better, and he deserves the benefit of doubt that he will be, for now.
