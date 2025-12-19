Buffalo Bills will reportedly lose coach to college job after 2025 season

Typically, when a team enjoys immense success like the Buffalo Bills have in recent seasons, it comes at a cost.

And oftentimes that cost comes in the form of coaching staff departures, as assistants leave to take coordinator jobs elsewhere and coordinators vacate their positions to elevate into head coaching roles.

Well, on Friday, the Bills were the latest example of this league regularity, as it was reported that they will lose one of their cogs in the coaching machine at the end of the 2025 season.

Bills defensive assistant/offensive advisor Christian Taylor will leave the organization at the end of the season to become Wyoming's offensive coordinator and QB coach, per sources.



From coaching Josh Allen to the house that Allen built for Taylor, the onetime college QB. pic.twitter.com/VrC5itCSDj — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 19, 2025

Heading west

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Bills will see the departure of Christian Taylor this offseason, when the team’s defensive assistant/offensive advisor will head to the college ranks, where he will help lead the football program at a university that is very familiar to Josh Allen.

Taylor will become the new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the Bills' QB’s alma mater, the University of Wyoming, starting in the 2026 season.

Allen recently became the first Cowboys' football player to have his jersey retired during a halftime ceremony of a game in late November. He spent three years at Wyoming, leading the Pokes to two bowl games and an appearance in the Mountain West Championship Game. He went on to be selected by the Bills with the seventh pick in 2018, making him Wyoming's highest-ever NFL Draft selection.

Dec 22, 2017; Boise, ID, USA; Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks on from the sidelines during the 2017 Potato Bowl against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Albertsons Stadium. | Brian Losness-Imagn Images

Who is Christian Taylor?

Taylor is a former college QB himself who joined the Bills’ coaching staff in 2024 as a defensive quality control coach, a role he saw expanded during the 2025 campaign. Before joining the Bills, Taylor spent four seasons at William and Mary, his alma mater, as the Tribe’s offensive coordinator/running backs coach. He was named the 2023 AFCA National FCS Assistant Coach of the Year.

He also previously served as the OC for the University of San Diego, where Taylor was named a finalist for the 2018 FCS Coordinator of the Year Award.

Aug 9, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady on the field before a game against the New York Giants at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Another candidate

Taylor may not be the only coach the Bills lose to another job this offseason, with offensive coordinator Joe Brady being linked to several future opportunities throughout another successful season guiding the Buffalo offense. Brady was previously rumored to be in the running for the LSU and Penn State head coaching jobs, and he will likely draw interest from many NFL teams seeking new leadership this offseason.

Under Brady’s guidance, the Bills are fifth in points scored per game (27.3), while Allen has recorded another MVP-worthy season. Through 14 games, Allen is outpacing many of his numbers from his award-winning performance a year ago. With three weeks remaining in the regular season, Allen’s completion percentage (70%), total yards per game average (272.2), total touchdowns per game (2.6) and passer rating (104.3) are all above where he finished the 2024 campaign.

