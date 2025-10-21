Panthers signing Bills' 'cheat code' QB ahead of Sunday's game
Come Sunday, the Buffalo Bills could be only one play away from facing one of their old quarterbacks.
Hello, Mike White?
Coming off their Bye and looking to halt a two-game losing streak, the Bills travel to Carolina to play the Panthers. Starting quarterback Bryce Young suffered an ankle injury last week that willl likely keep him off the field.
That means the Panthers will start veteran Andy Dalton. To add some depth, NFL Network is reporting they will sign White to their practice squad. The move will serve two purposes for Carolina: He'll provide a veteran backup to Dalton in case of another injury, and he'll bring some knowledge of the Bills.
White spent 2024 as Josh Allen's backup in Buffalo, appearing in one December game. In that appearance, he completed three of 11 passes for 28 yards. In four years with three teams, White is 2-5 as a starter in the NFL.
He lost the job to be No. 2 Allen in this year's training camp, getting cut in late August when the Bills decided to go with Mitch Trubisky. White, 30, spent time last month on the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad.
White will likely sign with Carolina's practice squad, but be called up for Sunday's game if Young can't play. The only other quarterback on the Panthers' roster is Hendon Hooker.
