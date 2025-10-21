Bills Central

Panthers signing Bills' 'cheat code' QB ahead of Sunday's game

Because of an injury to starting QB Bryce Young, the Panthers are signing former Bills' backup Mike White to their practice squad.

Richie Whitt

David Banks-Imagn Images
In this story:

Come Sunday, the Buffalo Bills could be only one play away from facing one of their old quarterbacks.

Hello, Mike White?

Coming off their Bye and looking to halt a two-game losing streak, the Bills travel to Carolina to play the Panthers. Starting quarterback Bryce Young suffered an ankle injury last week that willl likely keep him off the field.

MORE: NFL analyst kicks dirt on Bills' grave with shocking AFC East prediction

That means the Panthers will start veteran Andy Dalton. To add some depth, NFL Network is reporting they will sign White to their practice squad. The move will serve two purposes for Carolina: He'll provide a veteran backup to Dalton in case of another injury, and he'll bring some knowledge of the Bills.

White spent 2024 as Josh Allen's backup in Buffalo, appearing in one December game. In that appearance, he completed three of 11 passes for 28 yards. In four years with three teams, White is 2-5 as a starter in the NFL.

MORE: Sean McDermott's eye-popping record coming off Bye gives Bills hope for quick rebound

He lost the job to be No. 2 Allen in this year's training camp, getting cut in late August when the Bills decided to go with Mitch Trubisky. White, 30, spent time last month on the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad.

White will likely sign with Carolina's practice squad, but be called up for Sunday's game if Young can't play. The only other quarterback on the Panthers' roster is Hendon Hooker.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Mike White during the opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp in 2025
Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Mike White during the opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp in 2025 / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.