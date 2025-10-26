Tall order for Buffalo’s defense, 4 other things to know about Bills vs. Panthers
Sean McDermott’s club returns to action on Sunday after a week off. Now would be a good time for the team that has won the last four AFC East titles to get back on their game.
After a 4-0 start this season, the Buffalo Bills have dropped two straight contests. A season ago, this team opened 3-0 and dropped consecutive games to the Ravens and Texans. That club finished 13-4 and went on to reach the AFC title game.
This time, the losses to the Patriots (23-20) and Falcons (24-14) feel a little different. That’s because Buffalo’s defense has looked anything like championship material, and quarterback Josh Allen has been struggling with ball security. McDermott’s club will be severely tested on Sunday against a Carolina Panthers’ club that has won three straight games and also has a different feel to it these days.
Bills vs. Panthers history
The Bills have prevailed in six of the previous eight matchups between these franchises, the most recent encounter ending in a 31-14 Buffalo victory in 2021. The Bills’ last appearance in Charlotte came in 2017, McDermott’s first season as the team’s sideline leader—after six seasons as the Panthers’ defensive coordinator—and resulted in a tough 9-3 setback.
Ugly truth about Bills’ run defense
The Panthers’ ground attack has been red hot during the team’s current three-game winning streak. Led mostly by Rico Dowdle, Dave Canales’s club has averaged 193.3 yards per game rushing in their last three outings. Only the Bills’ and Commanders’ ground games currently rank higher in the NFL.
A year ago, Buffalo had its ups and downs when it came to stopping the run. It finished 12th in the league, giving up 115.5 yards per game, but it limited only seven of its 17 regular-season foes to fewer than 100 yards rushing. In 2025, the Bills are allowing a whopping 156.3 yards rushing—second-worst in the NFL.
Keep an Eye on Panthers’ DT Derrick Brown
One of the biggest reasons the Panthers finished dead last in the league in most defensive categories in 2024 was the absence of 2023 Pro Bowler Derrick Brown. He went down with a knee injury in Week 1 and was lost for the season. He’s back playing at an all-star level, totaling 26 tackles and a team-high 3.0 sacks.
With Bryce Young nursing a high ankle sprain, veteran quarterback Andy Dalton figures to get the start for the Panthers on Sunday. A total of 11 different players have combined for Buffalo’s 15 sacks. Dalton simply doesn’t have the same mobility as Young, so the Buffalo pass rush may have some opportunities.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —