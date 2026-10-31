Three Bold Predictions for Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens in Week 8

After their Week 7 bye, the Buffalo Bills are at home to host the Baltimore Ravens. Buffalo won their previous two games before their bye, while the Ravens come into this one on a two-game losing streak.

Part of that is due to the absence of Lamar Jackson, who is dealing with a high ankle sprain. The expectation is that he will be back against the Bills, although that hasn't been confirmed. Buffalo should be prepared for a competent offense either way, especially since backup Tyler Huntley is a trusted reserve with plenty of experience.

No matter who they face, the Bills would love to send Baltimore home with a loss. That becomes far more likely if they can make good on the following three bold predictions.

DJ Moore hauls in TD in return

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore runs with the ball to score a touchdown during the game against the Houston Texans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DJ Moore has missed the past two games due to a shoulder injury, but he's expected to return in Week 8. The Bills can use him against the Ravens, even if Baltimore enters this game on a skid.

Despite their recent losses, the Ravens are a dangerous team and Buffalo will need to put up plenty of offense. In this bold prediction, that becomes easier thanks to the return of Moore, who hauls in a touchdown pass from Josh Allen during his return to action.

Bills defense forces two turnovers, holds Ravens under 20 points

Bills defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard visits with players during day two of Buffalo Bills training camp. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jim Leonhard has had some hiccups during his first season as the defesnive coordinator. Buffalo enters Week 8 ranked 30th in defensive scoring, something that has kept games much closer than they should be. Leonhard has a tough task on his hands this weekend, but he had an extra week to prepare.

Bills On SI's Ralph Ventre said that communication has been the primary issue as the Bills have given up far too many plays on broken coverages. With the extra time, look for Leonhard's unit to come out looking sharp as they avoid the blown coverages and force two turnovers. Add that up, and the Ravens struggle to score 20 points for the third consecutive game.

James Cook has 150 yards, two TDs

Buffalo Bills RB James Cook III runs with the ball in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baltimore has been solid against the run this season, entering this game ninth in the NFL in rushing defense. That's been the norm for them as they were 10th in the league last year, and they held James Cook to just 44 yards on 13 attempts.

This year, Cook gets some revenge. With an extra week to prepare, the Bills should have some decent concepts figured out, which will allow Cook to get off to a fast start. In this final bold prediction, he asserts himself against an elite run defense and racks up 150 yards and two touchdowns.

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