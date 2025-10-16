Bills' 2025 rookie class performance raises questions heading into bye week
The Buffalo Bills made nine selections to aid them in their quest for Super Bowl 60 in Santa Clara, Califonia, and combined, they have not contributed in the way some may have expected them to due to factors both in and out of their control.
Round 1, Pick 30: CB Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky
Unfortunately, Hairston hasn't seen the field yet due to an LCL sprain that has kept him sidelined since July 29. However, he is progressing nicely as he aims to support a position that has seen a litany of struggles in 2025.
From veteran Tre'Davious White to other rookies, it's been a struggle all around for the Bills to find a solution, so when Hairston returns to the field, he could provide a much-needed boost.
GRADE: Incomplete
Round 2, Pick 41: DT T.J. Sanders, South Carolina
So far, Sanders has been ranked as the 10th-worst defensive tackle in football with a 35.8 grade, per Pro Football Focus, and has only made one tackle in four games overall.
Sanders was placed on Injured Reserve on October 11 with a knee injury he suffered in Week 4 against the New Orleans Saints, further compounding his struggles.
GRADE: D
Round 3, Pick 72: DE Landon Jackson, Arkansas
Jackson was a healthy scratch for the Bills' first four games, only being active in the previous two, playing 28 total snaps with no stats to show for it.
Playing behind veterans like A.J. Epenesa in the rotation doesn't help matters. Still, Sanders and Jackson may be subject to being healthy scratches more often if they don't improve quickly with a pair of suspended players returning after the bye.
GRADE: D
Round 4, Pick 109: DT Deone Walker, Kentucky
One of the few bright spots in the draft class early on, the 331-pound Walker has been active in all of the Bills' six games so far, and when the defense has struggled, he's picked up his play.
Walker has made seven tackles for loss in the last three weeks alone, with four coming on Monday against the Atlanta Falcons. As such, he may not see a decrease in playing time, unlike Sanders and Jackson.
GRADE: B
Round 5, Pick 170: CB Jordan Hancock, Ohio State
Hancock has only been active in two games in 2025, making a pair of tackles against the Saints and Falcons, and he may see more defensive duty with White on ice skates.
GRADE: Incomplete
Round 5, Pick 173: TE Jackson Hawes, Georgia Tech
Hawes was a home-run pick by general manager Brandon Beane, helping shift the Bills from a six-O-linemen-heavy team to one that uses three tight ends often.
Hawes has been a monster blocking and receiving, catching his first career touchdown in Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins.
GRADE: A
Round 6, Pick 177: CB Dorian Strong, Virginia Tech
Strong has taken advantage of the opportunities placed in front of him due to injury issues. With his performances against the New York Jets and Saints, he made PFF's weekly All-Rookie Team twice.
However, Strong was placed on injured reserve with a neck injury on October 4, altering what has been a fantastic start to his career just a bit.
GRADE: B+
Round 6, Pick 206: OT Chase Lundt, UConn
Lundt has only played three snaps this season, which were toward the end of the game against the Saints. The fact that he made the roster with the two starting tackles set speaks volumes, though.
GRADE: C
Round 7, Pick 240: WR Kaden Prather, Maryland
Prather never made the roster after being cut on August 19, as veterans like Tyrell Shavers and Elijah Moore made the cut over him.
GRADE: F
