Bills Central

Bills' 2025 rookie class performance raises questions heading into bye week

An injury-riddled class has been one of the main reasons for the team's struggles in 2025

Owen Klein

Buffalo Bills rookie defensive tackles T.J. Sanders, right, and Deone Walker lock up during drills during Bills training camp.
Buffalo Bills rookie defensive tackles T.J. Sanders, right, and Deone Walker lock up during drills during Bills training camp. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills made nine selections to aid them in their quest for Super Bowl 60 in Santa Clara, Califonia, and combined, they have not contributed in the way some may have expected them to due to factors both in and out of their control.

Round 1, Pick 30: CB Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky

Maxwell Hairston
Bills rookie defensive back Maxwell Hairston high-fives fans as he runs onto the field during Bills training camp. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Unfortunately, Hairston hasn't seen the field yet due to an LCL sprain that has kept him sidelined since July 29. However, he is progressing nicely as he aims to support a position that has seen a litany of struggles in 2025.

From veteran Tre'Davious White to other rookies, it's been a struggle all around for the Bills to find a solution, so when Hairston returns to the field, he could provide a much-needed boost.

GRADE: Incomplete

Round 2, Pick 41: DT T.J. Sanders, South Carolina

T.J. Sanders
Bills defensive tackle T.J. Sanders (98) tackles New York Jets running back Isaiah Davis (32). / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So far, Sanders has been ranked as the 10th-worst defensive tackle in football with a 35.8 grade, per Pro Football Focus, and has only made one tackle in four games overall.

Sanders was placed on Injured Reserve on October 11 with a knee injury he suffered in Week 4 against the New Orleans Saints, further compounding his struggles.

GRADE: D

Round 3, Pick 72: DE Landon Jackson, Arkansas

Landon Jackson
Aug 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Bills defensive end Landon Jackson (94) after the second half against the Chicago Bears. / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Jackson was a healthy scratch for the Bills' first four games, only being active in the previous two, playing 28 total snaps with no stats to show for it.

Playing behind veterans like A.J. Epenesa in the rotation doesn't help matters. Still, Sanders and Jackson may be subject to being healthy scratches more often if they don't improve quickly with a pair of suspended players returning after the bye.

GRADE: D

Round 4, Pick 109: DT Deone Walker, Kentucky

Deone Walker
Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker (96) tackles Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7). / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

TRENDING: Former All-Pro punter shoots his shot at Bills amidst team's struggles

One of the few bright spots in the draft class early on, the 331-pound Walker has been active in all of the Bills' six games so far, and when the defense has struggled, he's picked up his play.

Walker has made seven tackles for loss in the last three weeks alone, with four coming on Monday against the Atlanta Falcons. As such, he may not see a decrease in playing time, unlike Sanders and Jackson.

GRADE: B

Round 5, Pick 170: CB Jordan Hancock, Ohio State

Jordan Hancock
Aug 9, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Bills defensive back Jordan Hancock (37) reacts to intercepting a pass against the New York Giants only to have it nullified by a penalty. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Hancock has only been active in two games in 2025, making a pair of tackles against the Saints and Falcons, and he may see more defensive duty with White on ice skates.

GRADE: Incomplete

Round 5, Pick 173: TE Jackson Hawes, Georgia Tech

Jackson Hawes
Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Bills tight end Jackson Hawes (85) runs for a gain against the New Orleans Saints. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Hawes was a home-run pick by general manager Brandon Beane, helping shift the Bills from a six-O-linemen-heavy team to one that uses three tight ends often.

Hawes has been a monster blocking and receiving, catching his first career touchdown in Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins.

GRADE: A

Round 6, Pick 177: CB Dorian Strong, Virginia Tech

Dorian Strong
Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Bills cornerback Dorian Strong (43) tackles Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41). / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

MORE: Bills' WR corps struggles on Monday after key injury exposes troubling need

Strong has taken advantage of the opportunities placed in front of him due to injury issues. With his performances against the New York Jets and Saints, he made PFF's weekly All-Rookie Team twice.

However, Strong was placed on injured reserve with a neck injury on October 4, altering what has been a fantastic start to his career just a bit.

GRADE: B+

Round 6, Pick 206: OT Chase Lundt, UConn

Chase Lundt
Aug 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Bills offensive tackle Chase Lundt (77) against the Bears. / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Lundt has only played three snaps this season, which were toward the end of the game against the Saints. The fact that he made the roster with the two starting tackles set speaks volumes, though.

GRADE: C

Round 7, Pick 240: WR Kaden Prather, Maryland

Kaden Prather
Jul 23, 2025; Rochester, NY, USA; Bills wide receiver Kaden Prather (81) catches a pass during training camp. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Prather never made the roster after being cut on August 19, as veterans like Tyrell Shavers and Elijah Moore made the cut over him.

GRADE: F

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Owen Klein
OWEN KLEIN

Owen Klein has covered football, basketball and baseball for Penn State athletics as a broadcaster on local radio, including producing Penn State’s 2024 men’s basketball Big Ten Tournament games and calling Penn State football’s Whiteout vs. Washington in November 2024. He has internships with the Buffalo Bisons and CBS affiliate WIVB in Buffalo, NY, in the summer of 2025. He is a Penn State University broadcast journalism student at the Bellisario College of Communications majoring in broadcast journalism and is passionate about college and professional sports, the Pokémon Video Game Championships and the Buffalo Bills.