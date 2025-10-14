Leaky Bills' run defense vs. Falcons proves reinforcements can't come soon enough
Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier have feasted on a Buffalo Bills' run defense that made a critical mistake on the first offensive snap on Monday night against the Atlanta Falcons, and it has gone all downhill from there.
On the Falcons' opening drive, following the first snap, Robinson and Allgeier had back-to-back strong runs that got them in the end zone, with the latter scoring from 21 yards out.
Two Atlanta drives later, Robinson ripped off a 22-yard burst, and on the ensuing posession, he burst through a small hole and down the right sideline for an 81-yard touchdown jaunt. It was reminiscent of Derrick Henry's 87-yard dash when the Bills played the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4 of 2024.
The defensive line got pushed back big-time by an Atlanta O-line that lost its starting center via free agency and lost its right tackle to a season-ending leg injury in August, proving that reinforcements need to be back immediately with the bye week approaching.
Free-agent defensive linemen Michael Hoecht and Larry Ogunjobi will be back after the bye week from their PED suspensions, but the key has to be All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano, the defense's engine who's now week-to-week with his pectoral injury.
The Bills allowed a season-high 238 rushing yards to the Ravens in Week 1, and they allowed 168 in the first half on Monday. With the Falcons out to a 21-7 lead, things may get even uglier.
