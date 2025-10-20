Buffalo Bills' Top 3 trade targets with deadline approaching
The 2025 trade deadline is coming up, and the bye week is as good a time as there is for the Buffalo Bills to address what they need to pick up at the trade deadline to go for their first Super Bowl.
It might be a barren trade market for their positions of need, but there are still three names who stand out as suitors for Brandon Beane and Co. to go after.
1. WR Calvin Ridley, Titans
The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported earlier in the week that both wide receivers Chris Olave and A.J. Brown are not going to be traded this season. Still, she also said that the 1-5 Titans are selling every player except for a couple.
As such, the Bills should make a run at the 30-year-old Ridley, who's dealing with a hamstring injury right now, but is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.
Ridley still hasn't been able to realize the air yards he has gotten. He led the league in air yards in 2025, and with Cam Ward's horrendous blocking, he hasn't gotten many opportunities to catch deep balls.
Tight end Dalton Kincaid leads the Bills with 287 receiving yards, speaking to the need for a receiver. There's also an out of Ridley's four-year, $92 million contract after 2025, so if he doesn't end up working out, Buffalo can get rid of him.
2. DE Jaelan Phillips, Dolphins
It'd be very unlikely that a division rival would be willing to trade with Buffalo, but the 1-5 Dolphins are getting lots of calls on Phillips and Bradley Chubb, per Russini.
The Bills ranked eighth in the NFL in pressures entering Week 7, but with this season's largely disappointing rookie class, Phillips makes sense to bring some juice to the pass rush.
Phillips has dealt with a torn Achilles and torn ACL over the last two seasons, but he ranks 10th in the NFL in hurries, per Pro Football Focus. Also, with players like Patrick Mahomes on the other side, a team can not have too many pass rushers.
This is a much more manageable contract for Buffalo, as Phillips, 26, is in the last season of his rookie contract.
3. CB Riq Woolen, Seahawks
Despite the Seahawks getting off to a hot 4-2 start, Woolen, who is in the last year of his rookie contract, has been the subject of being shipped at the deadline.
The Bills have no real answer for their struggles at cornerback, waiting for first-round pick Max Hairston to take the field for the first time as he recovers from an LCL sprain he suffered back in July.
Woolen has struggled to the tune of a 42.5 PFF grade, 13th-worst among qualifying cornerbacks, but a combination of this and solid past performances makes him worth a flier, perhaps for a cheaper cost than there may have been a year ago.
Woolen made the Pro Bowl in his rookie season in 2022 with a league-leading six interceptions, but with running mate Devon Witherspoon overshadowing him, a change of scenery may be what he needs to return to his former glory.
