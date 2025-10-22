Bills Central

Four Bills limited in practice on Wednesday bring crucial roles vs. Panthers

Starting linebackers and offensive playmakers could make or break team in Week 8

Owen Klein

Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebackers Terrel Bernard (43) and Matt Milano (58) tackle New York Jets tight end Tyler Conklin (83).
Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebackers Terrel Bernard (43) and Matt Milano (58) tackle New York Jets tight end Tyler Conklin (83). / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Backbones of the Buffalo Bills' foundation on both sides of the ball will be limited in practice on Wednesday, per head coach Sean McDermott. They bring roles that could make or break the team against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Linebackers Terrel Bernard (ankle) and Matt Milano (pectoral) make up 40% of the Bills' linebacker room, and the latter's presence will be significant, considering he's the heart and soul of the defense.

Bernard leads the Bills with 30 total tackles, and he was examined during their last game against the Atlanta Falcons. Milano aggravated his injury in Week 5 against the New England Patriots, and Bijan Robinson took advantage of his absence in the next game.

The Panthers' Rico Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard have become a formidable one-two punch of running backs, and the Bills don't want to have the struggling Dorian Williams regularly take snaps against them.

Offensively, wide receiver Curtis Samuel, who began his career with the Panthers, is questionable with a neck injury. He would like some revenge, though he's only played 13.12% of the Bills' snaps so far.

Dalton Kincaid
Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) makes a catch against New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0). / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

However, the big name is Dalton Kincaid. The third-year tight end leads the Bills with 287 yards and a career-high three touchdowns despite missing the Falcons game with an oblique injury.

The Panthers have given up the fourth-most yards to tight ends in the NFL this season, so having Kincaid will be massive for Josh Allen to attack the middle of the field.

The Bills will be looking to avoid three straight losses for the first time since 2018 on Sunday, and these four players will be critical in ensuring that does not happen.

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Owen Klein
OWEN KLEIN

Owen Klein has covered football, basketball and baseball for Penn State athletics as a broadcaster on local radio, including producing Penn State’s 2024 men’s basketball Big Ten Tournament games and calling Penn State football’s Whiteout vs. Washington in November 2024. He has internships with the Buffalo Bisons and CBS affiliate WIVB in Buffalo, NY, in the summer of 2025. He is a Penn State University broadcast journalism student at the Bellisario College of Communications majoring in broadcast journalism and is passionate about college and professional sports, the Pokémon Video Game Championships and the Buffalo Bills.