Four Bills limited in practice on Wednesday bring crucial roles vs. Panthers
Backbones of the Buffalo Bills' foundation on both sides of the ball will be limited in practice on Wednesday, per head coach Sean McDermott. They bring roles that could make or break the team against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
Linebackers Terrel Bernard (ankle) and Matt Milano (pectoral) make up 40% of the Bills' linebacker room, and the latter's presence will be significant, considering he's the heart and soul of the defense.
Bernard leads the Bills with 30 total tackles, and he was examined during their last game against the Atlanta Falcons. Milano aggravated his injury in Week 5 against the New England Patriots, and Bijan Robinson took advantage of his absence in the next game.
The Panthers' Rico Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard have become a formidable one-two punch of running backs, and the Bills don't want to have the struggling Dorian Williams regularly take snaps against them.
Offensively, wide receiver Curtis Samuel, who began his career with the Panthers, is questionable with a neck injury. He would like some revenge, though he's only played 13.12% of the Bills' snaps so far.
However, the big name is Dalton Kincaid. The third-year tight end leads the Bills with 287 yards and a career-high three touchdowns despite missing the Falcons game with an oblique injury.
The Panthers have given up the fourth-most yards to tight ends in the NFL this season, so having Kincaid will be massive for Josh Allen to attack the middle of the field.
The Bills will be looking to avoid three straight losses for the first time since 2018 on Sunday, and these four players will be critical in ensuring that does not happen.
