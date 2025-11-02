Bills Central

Controversial referee returns to officiate Bills vs. Chiefs again

It'll be the first time since 2023 that this man has worked this rivalry

Owen Klein

Dec 10, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with referee Carl Cheffers (51) after a penalty during the second half against the Buffalo Bills.
Dec 10, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with referee Carl Cheffers (51) after a penalty during the second half against the Buffalo Bills. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
For the Buffalo Bills' game on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, an official who's refereed this matchup twice will get his first taste of the Highmark Stadium side of this rivalry, and there's been controversy surrounding him.

Carl Cheffers officiated the regular-season matchups between the Bills and the Chiefs in 2021 and 2023, calling a combined 14 penalties on each side. However, one stands out, which will bring back a very funny memory for Bills fans.

In the teams' matchup in 2023, Cheffers was the official when Chiefs wideout Kadarius Toney was lined up offside, a call that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said was "the worst f****** call I've ever seen".

Carl Cheffers and Andy Reid
Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talks to referee Carl Cheffers (51) after a catch by Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (not pictured) in Super Bowl LVII. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Another thing that benefits the Bills is that road teams have been penalized more often, with Cheffers' crew calling 69 fouls against road teams compared to 52 on the home teams.

A lot of laundry should be expected in general, as this crew's 121 total penalties are the second-most in the NFL in 2025, only behind Alex Moore's 137 despite Cheffers calling just seven games compared to Moore's eight.

Who knows if the Bills will need such a call to prevail this time, but one thing's for sure: Many fans will have their eyes on Cheffers in one of the biggest games of the season for Buffalo.

Jordan Poyer
Oct 25, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills free safety Jordan Poyer (21) talks with referee Carl Cheffers (51) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Owen Klein
OWEN KLEIN

Owen Klein has covered football, basketball and baseball for Penn State athletics as a broadcaster on local radio, including producing Penn State’s 2024 men’s basketball Big Ten Tournament games and calling Penn State football’s Whiteout vs. Washington in November 2024. He has internships with the Buffalo Bisons and CBS affiliate WIVB in Buffalo, NY, in the summer of 2025. He is a Penn State University broadcast journalism student at the Bellisario College of Communications majoring in broadcast journalism and is passionate about college and professional sports, the Pokémon Video Game Championships and the Buffalo Bills.