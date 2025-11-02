Controversial referee returns to officiate Bills vs. Chiefs again
For the Buffalo Bills' game on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, an official who's refereed this matchup twice will get his first taste of the Highmark Stadium side of this rivalry, and there's been controversy surrounding him.
Carl Cheffers officiated the regular-season matchups between the Bills and the Chiefs in 2021 and 2023, calling a combined 14 penalties on each side. However, one stands out, which will bring back a very funny memory for Bills fans.
SIGN UP: Get Bills OnSI straight to your inbox (for free)
In the teams' matchup in 2023, Cheffers was the official when Chiefs wideout Kadarius Toney was lined up offside, a call that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said was "the worst f****** call I've ever seen".
MORE: Bills vs Chiefs, NFL Week 9: Start time, live stream, TV channel
Another thing that benefits the Bills is that road teams have been penalized more often, with Cheffers' crew calling 69 fouls against road teams compared to 52 on the home teams.
A lot of laundry should be expected in general, as this crew's 121 total penalties are the second-most in the NFL in 2025, only behind Alex Moore's 137 despite Cheffers calling just seven games compared to Moore's eight.
Who knows if the Bills will need such a call to prevail this time, but one thing's for sure: Many fans will have their eyes on Cheffers in one of the biggest games of the season for Buffalo.
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —