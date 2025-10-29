Bills Central

Career day for James Cook against Panthers unsurprisingly leads to weekly NFL award

216 yards and two touchdowns later, Cook won his third such award

Owen Klein

Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) runs against Carolina Panthers linebacker Christian Rozeboom (56).
Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) runs against Carolina Panthers linebacker Christian Rozeboom (56). / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Running back James Cook propelled the Buffalo Bills to a 40-9 domination of the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, rushing for a career-high 216 yards and two touchdowns. Unsurprisingly, he was due for some big-time recognition, and he got that on Wednesday.

Cook was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the third time in his career, and the first since Week 2 of 2024.

His rushing yardage total was the sixth-highest in a single game for a Bills player in the franchise's 66-year history and the most since O.J. Simpson set the Bills' all-time rushing record in Week 12 of 1976.

James Cook
Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Bills running back James Cook III (4) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Panthers. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Headed by his 64-yard touchdown jaunt in the second quarter, the second-longest run of his career, Cook's 11.4 yards per carry was the highest since Derrick Henry's coming-out party in Week 14 of 2018.

Credit also has to be given to the Bills' offensive line, as he gained 141 of his yards before contact, which was the product of excellent blocking up front. It is the most this season and the third-most since 2018, per Next Gen Stats.

It'll be a team effort to take down the Chiefs on Sunday, but with Cook's excellent running, which reminded fans what the Bills' offense really is all about, Buffalo has momentum on its side.

James Cook
Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Bills running back James Cook III (4) runs onto the field before the Bills' game against the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

