How Bills' first-round rookie could see his role expanded vs. Chiefs
Cornerback Maxwell Hairston, whom the Buffalo Bills selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft, had a great NFL debut after missing the Bills' first six games with an LCL sprain.
Hairston, the 30th overall pick, played 44% of the team's snaps in Week 8 against the Panthers, and much more could be on the way for him.
The Kansas City Chiefs, the Bills' arch-nemeses in the 2020s, are rounding into form at the right time, having won their last three games, boosted by Rashee Rice's return to the offense. It sets up Hairston with an opportunity to prove his high selection.
TRENDING: Ed Oliver gives optimistic injury update for major Buffalo Bills moment
Hairston was targeted twice on his first career drive, and both passes thrown his way were incomplete, though one of them was negated via penalty. He continued his excellent play while surpassing the 10-15 snaps that were expected of him.
However, the matchup will be much tougher as he faces Patrick Mahomes, the most decorated quarterback of the 2020s, for the first time in his career. The most interesting matchup for Hairston will be against Xavier Worthy, arguably the fastest player in the NFL.
Hairston ran a 4.28 40, the fastest at the 2025 NFL Combine, which matches up excellently against Worthy, whose 4.21 40 in 2024 is the all-time best time at the Combine.
MORE: Bills' Sean McDermott kept captain on sideline in Week 8 win, 'my decision only'
However, motion is a staple of Andy Reid and the Chiefs' offense, and the Bills don't want to have miscommunications on defense and accidentally put Hairston in unfavorable situations where he'll have to mentally process quickly.
Rice, Travis Kelce and Co. all give unique chances to Hairston and the rest of the secondary, but given its familiarity with Kansas City, preparing to face them should be easy.
Overall, Hairston's early returns are promising, and that should set him up for success in an expanded role against the Bills' biggest rival on Sunday.
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —