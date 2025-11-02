Bills Central

Bills vs Chiefs, NFL Week 9: Start time, live stream, TV channel

The Buffalo Bills host the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season. Here is how to catch every second of the action.

Randy Gurzi

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook runs with the ball against Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid.
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook runs with the ball against Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

This weekend is a big matchup for the Buffalo Bills as they host the defending AFC champions, the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9.

Buffalo has had the edge in the regular season, going 4-1 since Josh Allen took over as the starter. In the playoffs, however, the Chiefs have dominated, going 4-0. Their most recent meeting was in the AFC Championship Game last season, which ended with another Kansas City victory.

RELATED: Cowboys legend declares Bills vs. Chiefs the biggest rivalry in sports today

While the postseason is what matters most, the Bills would still love to get a win in Week 9 as they fight to keep pace with the surging New England Patriots in the AFC East. Below is all the information needed to catch the action as these two AFC powerhouses collide.

Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs TV & viewing info

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Chiefs are slight favorites in this one, with oddsmakers expecting this to be another close contest.

Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025
Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: Orchard Park, New York
Venue: Highmark Stadium
TV Channel: CBS
Betting Odds: Bills +1.5 | O/U: 52.5

SIGN UP:  Get Bills OnSI straight to your inbox (for free)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

How To Live Stream Bills vs. Chiefs Online

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes greets Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes greets Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Your best bet for watching the game via streaming is through FuboTV. Fubo has a full slate of games every Sunday afternoon on FOX & CBS and has all the big primetime matchups for Sunday Night Football via NBC and Monday Night Football via ESPN.

Fubo includes the NFL Network in every plan, which offers access to exclusive coverage of the NFL all year round, plus select games from the NFL International Series. Fubo users can add NFL RedZone from NFL Network for an additional cost to go around the league every Sunday afternoon to catch every touchdown. Fubo also includes a lineup of the top sports networks like ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network & more to get big headlines and expert analysis from TV’s most popular sports talk shows.

 Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter 

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.