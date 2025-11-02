Bills vs Chiefs, NFL Week 9: Start time, live stream, TV channel
This weekend is a big matchup for the Buffalo Bills as they host the defending AFC champions, the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9.
Buffalo has had the edge in the regular season, going 4-1 since Josh Allen took over as the starter. In the playoffs, however, the Chiefs have dominated, going 4-0. Their most recent meeting was in the AFC Championship Game last season, which ended with another Kansas City victory.
While the postseason is what matters most, the Bills would still love to get a win in Week 9 as they fight to keep pace with the surging New England Patriots in the AFC East. Below is all the information needed to catch the action as these two AFC powerhouses collide.
Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs TV & viewing info
The Chiefs are slight favorites in this one, with oddsmakers expecting this to be another close contest.
Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025
Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: Orchard Park, New York
Venue: Highmark Stadium
TV Channel: CBS
Betting Odds: Bills +1.5 | O/U: 52.5
How To Live Stream Bills vs. Chiefs Online
