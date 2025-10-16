Is honeymoon over for Bills' rookie tight end Jackson Hawes?
After a fast start in which he had a huge 29-yard catch in the season-opening comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens and a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in Week 3, the fifth-round draft pick from Georgia Tech has come back to Earth. Along with the entire Bills team.
In the last two games, Hawes hasn't been thrown a single pass. With only four catches for 54 yards for the season, he's essentially a glorified sixth offensive lineman in coordinator Joe Brady's system.
But just as the Bills are suddenly slumping with consecutive sloppy losses to the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons, Hawes too has seen his performance dip. Even as a blocker. In Monday night's loss he received a season-low grade of 46.9 that dropped from the No. 1 ranking among rookies according to Pro Football Focus.
Hawes is now No. 2 with a grade of 83.7, behind Seattle Seahawks' safety Nick Emmanwori (84.8).
Writes PFF about Hawes' decline:
"He graded well as a pass blocker (73.7), allowing zero pressures across three snaps. However, he was charged with three negative plays as a run blocker, all in man schemes (43.5 gap PFF run-blocking grade), and finished with a 47.3 PFF run-blocking grade overall. It was his second time falling below 60.0 in three weeks. Hawes was not targeted for the second consecutive week and earned a 46.9 PFF overall grade for his showing."
Like the rest of the Bills, it feels like the Bye week is coming at a good time for Hawes.
