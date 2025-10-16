Bills can feasibly fill hole by overwhelming Saints with Chris Olave trade proposal
Buffalo Bills' general manager Brandon Beane has publicly downplayed the team's perceived shortcomings at wide receiver, but it's become quite clear a boost is needed.
With the trade deadline only a couple weeks away, Beane must find a way to add an impact player who instantly upgrades the WR corps, which has been relying on the likes of Elijah Moore and Tyrell Shavers a bit too heavily for any rational observer's liking.
While Philadelphia Eagles' malcontent WR1 AJ Brown doesn't appear to be a realistic target for the Bills, there is a two-time 1,000-yard receiver who could be available for the right price.
Although unconfirmed, there are rumors suggesting the New Orleans Saints are willing to entertain trade offers for 2022 first-round pick Chris Olave, who posted back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns in his first two NFL seasons. Whether or not there is an ounce of accuracy to the buzz, Beane needs to check in with the Saints and present an offer too good to refuse.
Even if New Orleans is initially unreceptive, the Bills' GM needs to apply a full-court press to acquire a top-tier WR still playing on a rookie contract. The fact that Olave costs only $6.14 million (Spotrac) against the salary cap for the whole season makes it reasonably possible for Buffalo to make him fit in under the limit. Although the accounting process would probably require a little creativity, it seems more than feasible.
With his fifth-year option already exercised, any team acquiring Olave would have him under contractual control through the 2026 season. The Bills shouldn't hesitate to offer a first-round pick as the centerpiece of the trade proposal.
After all, it's highly unlikely that Buffalo could use that draft choice to obtain a wide receiver better than Olave, a proven commodity at the NFL level. They tried as much in 2024, entering with the No. 28 overall selection before trading out of the first round and drafting Keon Coleman on Day 2.
In addition to a first-rounder, Buffalo could even attempt to sweeten the deal by offering the disappointing Coleman himself. Even if the Saints want a first and a third, Beane needs to make it happen. The Bills are living on borrowed time with Josh Allen in the last season of his 20s, and Olave will instantly make life easier for the quarterback.
After 1,042 receiving yards in 15 games as a rookie, Olave followed by gaining 1,123 yards through the air in 2023. He was limited to eight games in 2024, but managed 9.1 yards per target. Buffalo saw his ability first-hand in Week 4 as Olave caught a second-half touchdown pass in a 31-19 defeat for the visitors in Orchard Park.
Considering Olave's contract status and proven ability, it's really a no-brainer for the Bills. Beane needs to get on the phone and make it impossible for the Saints to say no. He has until Tuesday, November 4 at 4 p.m. ET.
