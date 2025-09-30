Trading for Seahawks' Riq Woolen one way Bills can upgrade CB2 spot
This past Sunday, the Buffalo Bills played cornerback Dorian Strong in place of Tre'Davious White sporadically throughout the win over the New Orleans Saints.
It seems as if this could've been an audition of sorts for Strong. Don't be surprised if Strong takes over, maybe even as early as this week. The Bills could also explore an external option with a Seattle Seahawks' player reportedly on the trade block.
Dorian Strong future CB2?
It's not a bad idea, though, as we've seen enough from White that we know who he is at this point in his career.
Getting Strong in as the starter right now and getting him vital in-game reps would be big, while waiting for Max Hairston's potential return. it's a scenario that the Bills should at least entertain.
Riq Woolen on Brandon Beane’s radar?
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, reported that Seattle Seahawks former Pro Bowl cornerback Riq Woolen might be made available via trade with the coming return of Devon Witherspoon. The NFL trade deadline is November 4, so the Bills and general manager Brandon Beane have time to contemplate a potential move, but Witherspoon could be an answer if things don't work out with Strong.
Despite the Bills' ranking first in the league, allowing just 125.8 yards per game through the air, they could upgrade the CB2 spot. The numbers look good against the pass because they are so bad against the run that teams don't need to put the ball in the air. The Bills have the third fewest passes attempted against them.
CB2 upgrade or stand pat?
One might argue that other needs might be considered greater, but then again, the Bills haven't fielded the defense McDermott intended, due to suspensions and injuries.
After Michael Hoecht and Larry Ogunjobi return from their suspensions, and Matt Milano and Ed Oliver get back from injuries, we'll start getting a better idea of what the Bills' defense will be. Then, Beane and company can decide if a move at the trade deadline is needed.
