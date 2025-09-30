Bills Central

Trading for Seahawks' Riq Woolen one way Bills can upgrade CB2 spot

The Buffalo Bills may be quietly reshuffling their secondary, and Sunday’s game against the Saints offered a glimpse into what could be a pivotal turning point at cornerback.

Ronnie Eastham

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) scores a touchdown against Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) scores a touchdown against Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
This past Sunday, the Buffalo Bills played cornerback Dorian Strong in place of Tre'Davious White sporadically throughout the win over the New Orleans Saints.

It seems as if this could've been an audition of sorts for Strong. Don't be surprised if Strong takes over, maybe even as early as this week. The Bills could also explore an external option with a Seattle Seahawks' player reportedly on the trade block.

Dorian Strong future CB2?

Buffalo Bills rookie cornerback Dorian Strong tackles New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is tackled by Buffalo Bills cornerback Dorian Strong (43) during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

It's not a bad idea, though, as we've seen enough from White that we know who he is at this point in his career.

Getting Strong in as the starter right now and getting him vital in-game reps would be big, while waiting for Max Hairston's potential return. it's a scenario that the Bills should at least entertain.

Riq Woolen on Brandon Beane’s radar?

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen in coverage against the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver D.K. Metcalf.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) catches a pass over Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen (27) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, reported that Seattle Seahawks former Pro Bowl cornerback Riq Woolen might be made available via trade with the coming return of Devon Witherspoon. The NFL trade deadline is November 4, so the Bills and general manager Brandon Beane have time to contemplate a potential move, but Witherspoon could be an answer if things don't work out with Strong.

Despite the Bills' ranking first in the league, allowing just 125.8 yards per game through the air, they could upgrade the CB2 spot. The numbers look good against the pass because they are so bad against the run that teams don't need to put the ball in the air. The Bills have the third fewest passes attempted against them.

CB2 upgrade or stand pat?

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White tackles New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller.
New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller (5) is tackled by Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

One might argue that other needs might be considered greater, but then again, the Bills haven't fielded the defense McDermott intended, due to suspensions and injuries.

After Michael Hoecht and Larry Ogunjobi return from their suspensions, and Matt Milano and Ed Oliver get back from injuries, we'll start getting a better idea of what the Bills' defense will be. Then, Beane and company can decide if a move at the trade deadline is needed.

