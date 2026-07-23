Bills’ C.J. Gardner-Johnson Claps Back at NFL Critics Before Camp

You’re not in Kansas anymore, C.J. Gardner-Johnson . . . although, of course, Western New York isn’t mentioned in The Wizard of Oz, so let me rephrase that a little bit to make it more relevant for Buffalo Bills fans.

Here it goes: you’re not in a place that’s beloved by many, C.J.G.J., especially not when it comes to those within the NFL’s broader scope of the national media.

Yes, everyone and their mother is quick to sing the praises of former 2024 MVP quarterback Josh Allen—even though that hasn’t always been the case—but, for the most part, the hate has been raining down on first-year head coach Joe Brady’s team this offseason.

Jan. 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen (17) speaks with Bills coach Joe Brady before the team's 2025 AFC divisional round game | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Bills’ backing from national analysts is sorely lacking this summer

Apparently, not many outside of Bills Mafia are too high on the roster resurrection performed by Brandon Beane this offseason, in spite of him recently receiving a cushy promotion from Bills’ owner Terry Pegula this past January to the team’s president of football operations, while also still conveniently carrying the valued title of general manager.

In short, it’s not pretty outside of Orchard Park when it comes to the opinion of the 2026 Bills.

The defense, the offensive line, the receivers, and running back James Cook III—yes, even the 2025 NFL rushing champion—have all been slighted or disrespected in some shape or form this summer.

And, to be honest, it’s a bit much.

Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula thanks all the laborers who put the stadium up in record time at the official ribbon-cutting ceremony that signaled the grand opening of the new state-of-the-art Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Tuesday, June 23, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But, national pundits who don’t solely focus on a specific franchise on a day-to-day basis are often, for many various different reasons, misguided in their opinions.

It’s not entirely their fault, but national analysts often get caught up in the moment of instantaneousness and end up succumbing to false narratives without actually fact checking.

It’s the nature of the sports world.

Gardner-Johnson getting accustomed to NFL’s harsh hate for Buffalo

However, when you’re not accustomed to the harshness that comes along with being on a franchise that has failed to ever win a Super Bowl, the outside noise can probably prove to be too much to handle at times.

That appears to be the case with Gardner-Johnson, who took to social media yesterday afternoon to air out his grievances with national pundits and the “hot takes” being thrown at the Bills recently.

Needless to say, the 28-year-old safety, who won Super Bowl LIX with the Philadelphia Eagles two seasons ago, isn’t loving the lack of fanfare.

Even his own rating for the soon-to-be-released Madden NFL 27 video game apparently isn’t up to snuff for the safety.

Madden rating at 75 , @ochocinco PLEASE LETS TALK ABOUT THIS! — C.J. Gardner-Johnson (@CGJXXIII) July 22, 2026

It’s maddening all around.

But, with that said, the loud and proud player, who is now on his seventh team after signing a one-year deal worth up to $6 million with Buffalo back on March 13, isn’t going to sit back and be quiet while the critics keep chiming in with treasonous takes toward his new squad as training camp is set to start next week.

C.J.G.J. chimes in on recent hatred, including from Madden NFL 27

Shocking, I know.

“Ya’ll be ranking guys off likeness,” Gardner-Johnson posted to his X account on Wednesday.

“What that switch look like when it’s time to win frfr! Save these rankings for the dumps.

Yall be ranking guys off likeness! What that switch look like when it’s time to win frfr! Save these ranking for the dumps — C.J. Gardner-Johnson (@CGJXXIII) July 22, 2026

“But, the media decides what is good and not.”

Yeah, it’s not very hard to see where the Cocoa, Florida, native’s head is at as he’s about to embark on his first NFL journey with the Bills next week.

He appears more motivated than ever.

But the media decides what is good and not — C.J. Gardner-Johnson (@CGJXXIII) July 22, 2026

And, the former 2019 fourth-round pick of the New Orleans Saints, who has 370 total tackles, 55 pass deflections, 27 tackles for loss, 20 quarterback hits, 20 interceptions, and seven sacks in 71 starts across 87 career regular-season games, isn’t quite sure how to handle the hate that’s currently being tossed out there for him and the Bills.

I mean, after all, he does supposedly have the No. 1 quarterback in the NFL with him on his new team, right?

Well, those opinions vary a little, but the point remains the same: until Buffalo wins a championship, the franchise will never be fully respected by fanbases elsewhere or media members from the national landscape.

Bills’ newest safety has sights set on bringing title back to WNY

So, Gardner-Johnson, who Josh Allen says is the loudest guy in the room at all times, is just going to have to help his quarterback and other new teammates silence the doubters this season.

That appears to be his plan for this year in Buffalo, anyway. And, with seemingly no backup plan in sight.

“I think—when you go out there on the grass—you’ve got to have (a certain) type of energy to have that love for the game. I think we may get caught up in the analytics, the scores, the money, and the accolades (sometimes).

Dec. 20, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (35) and cornerback Jaylon Johnson (1) acknowledge the crowd during the first quarter of an NFL game against the Green Bay Packers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“But, I feel like the ultimate happiness on that field can be achieved when you go out there and just be you,” Bills’ veteran safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson said following mandatory veteran minicamp practice at One Bills Drive earlier this spring on June 10.

“Jim (Leonhard) wants me to be me . . . and, guys like C.B. (Christian Benford), who’s been here, like, seeing him make plays in the snow before (it excites me). Just, really to be honest, they’ve got to have that chip on (their) shoulder, bro.

Feb. 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Former Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX at the Ceasars Superdome | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Because, I feel for them guys losing (heartbreakers) . . . I feel for them. So, their pain is my pain right now. So, I think that’s why I’m here, and I’m ready to get them (a ring).”