Buffalo Bills rookie CB Maxwell Hairston set to make NFL debut in Week 8 vs. Carolina Panthers

The Bills activated the first-round rookie from Injured Reserve on Saturday, pointing toward him making his first game-day appearance on Sunday vs. the Panthers.

Alex Brasky

Bills rookie defensive back Maxwell Hairston heads towards the field during the opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Wednesday, July 23, 2025 in Pittsford.
Bills rookie defensive back Maxwell Hairston heads towards the field during the opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Wednesday, July 23, 2025 in Pittsford.
Maxwell Hairston has arrived.

After missing the first six games of his rookie season, the Buffalo Bills’ first-round cornerback was activated from Injured Reserve ahead of the team’s matchup with the Carolina Panthers and is now set to make his NFL debut on Sunday afternoon.

Maxwell Hairston
Bills rookie defensive back Maxwell Hairston high-fives fans as he runs onto the field during day five of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Monday, July 28, 2025 in Pittsford, NY.

Hairston sustained a knee injury during training camp this summer and was subsequently placed on IR, which forced him to miss the Bills’ first four games of the regular season. He was eligible to return before Buffalo’s Week 5 matchup with the New England Patriots, but the team elected to keep him on the shelf through its Week 7 bye week.

However, after opening Hairston’s 21-day practice window on Monday, the Bills officially moved him to their 53-man roster on Saturday afternoon, which points toward him earning a game-day jersey against the Panthers. It remains uncertain if Hairston will suit up to play against Carolina, but it’s unlikely that the Bills would move him to their official roster only to deem him inactive on game day.

Maxwell Hairston
Jun 11, 2025; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston (31) works out during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium.

The Bills have dealt with ongoing struggles in the secondary this season, with starting cornerbacks Tre’Davious White and Christian Benford underperforming through the team’s first six games. White has allowed an opposing passer rating of 117.1 when targeted, while Benford has been even worse, allowing an opposing passer rating of 121.1 when targeted, per NFL Pro.

With a critical matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs coming up in Week 9, it’s likely we see Hairston get his feet wet with a limited snap share against the Panthers before being thrown in against KC, a team which features a speedy pass-catching corps, including wide receiver Xavier Worthy. With White’s speed and athleticism sapped at this stage of his career, perhaps the Bills feel Hairston gives them a better chance in that matchup with the Chiefs.

Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky is editor of Bills Digest and host of the Buffalo Pregame podcast. He has been on the Bills beat the past six seasons and now joins Sports Illustrated hoping to expand his coverage of Buffalo’s favorite football team.