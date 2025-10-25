Buffalo Bills rookie CB Maxwell Hairston set to make NFL debut in Week 8 vs. Carolina Panthers
Maxwell Hairston has arrived.
After missing the first six games of his rookie season, the Buffalo Bills’ first-round cornerback was activated from Injured Reserve ahead of the team’s matchup with the Carolina Panthers and is now set to make his NFL debut on Sunday afternoon.
Hairston sustained a knee injury during training camp this summer and was subsequently placed on IR, which forced him to miss the Bills’ first four games of the regular season. He was eligible to return before Buffalo’s Week 5 matchup with the New England Patriots, but the team elected to keep him on the shelf through its Week 7 bye week.
However, after opening Hairston’s 21-day practice window on Monday, the Bills officially moved him to their 53-man roster on Saturday afternoon, which points toward him earning a game-day jersey against the Panthers. It remains uncertain if Hairston will suit up to play against Carolina, but it’s unlikely that the Bills would move him to their official roster only to deem him inactive on game day.
The Bills have dealt with ongoing struggles in the secondary this season, with starting cornerbacks Tre’Davious White and Christian Benford underperforming through the team’s first six games. White has allowed an opposing passer rating of 117.1 when targeted, while Benford has been even worse, allowing an opposing passer rating of 121.1 when targeted, per NFL Pro.
With a critical matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs coming up in Week 9, it’s likely we see Hairston get his feet wet with a limited snap share against the Panthers before being thrown in against KC, a team which features a speedy pass-catching corps, including wide receiver Xavier Worthy. With White’s speed and athleticism sapped at this stage of his career, perhaps the Bills feel Hairston gives them a better chance in that matchup with the Chiefs.
