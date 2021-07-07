Look: Broncos QB Drew Lock Narrowly Avoids Disaster on Kansas Highway

It would appear the Football Gods were looking out for the Broncos' quarterback.

Drew Lock might hang his professional football hat with the Denver Broncos but he's from the state of Missouri — Lee's Summit, to be exact. Lock's family still lives outside Kansas City and so the third-year QB spends time commuting back and forth from Denver.

This sets the stage for a story that emerged Wednesday afternoon courtesy of the Kansas Highway Patrol. With the Broncos enjoying their six-week NFL summer leading up to the start of training camp on July 28, Lock was in transit on the Kansas highway and narrowly avoided a tragic disaster when a massive lugnut flew off a tire and careened into the signal-caller's windshield.

Lock was unhurt, it would seem, as the KHP shared the incident on their Facebook page and took advantage of the photo op.

It would seem the Football Gods are looking out for Lock and the Broncos' investment into the former Mizzou star quarterback. As Lock enjoys the calm before the training-camp storm, no doubt he's steeling himself for what is shaping up to be a stiff roster battle with the recently acquired Teddy Bridgewater.

Lock and Bridgewater will square off in a 50/50 competition for the privilege of being named the Broncos' starting quarterback. In fact, the battle has already begun with the two signal-callers dueling throughout the team's offseason training program.

Lock is coming off an up-and-down second year in which he started 13 games (4-9) after being saddled with a brand-new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in a year that saw the Broncos' entire offseason program and preseason canceled by the pandemic. Lock was subsequently inconsistent and a part of that was due to the unique ravages of the injury bug, which claimed Pro Bowl wideout Courtland Sutton for the season in Week 2 and saw the QB himself suffer a bad shoulder injury in the same game.

Lock returned to the lineup in Week 6 to lead the Broncos to an upset road win over the New England Patriots, becoming the youngest QB ever to win in Gillette Stadium. At season's end, Lock went 254-of-443 passing (57.3%) for 2,933 passing yards and 16 touchdowns with 15 interceptions.

Lock also scored three rushing touchdowns to finish his Year 2 campaign with 19 total scores and, factoring in his lost fumbles, 18 total giveaways. The Broncos want to cut down on the giveaways in a big bad way this year, which will be a deciding factor in which QB wins the 50/50 competition this summer.

Lock's battle with Bridgewater won't be decided until the preseason in all likelihood. For now, Lock is thanking his lucky stars and the Football Gods for his close call on the Kansas highway, along with the patrolmen who helped him on the road.

