Broncos WR Marvin Mims Jr. Sounds Off on Tying Von Miller Team Record
After two years spent as a pro, Denver Broncos return specialist Marvin Mims Jr. finds himself in the esteemed company of team icon Von Miller. Mims was named a Pro Bowl starter earlier this week, making him the only Bronco not named Miller to be named an NFL all-star in each of his first two seasons.
“It’s pretty cool. I saw that this morning," Mims said on Thursday. "Any time I can be recognized in the same stat as him, it's amazing. He was a great player for this organization [and] this franchise... Just to be recognized in the same area as him is a special thing for me.”
Matching Miller's Pro Bowl record through two seasons in the league is a testament to the threat Mims poses, one which opposing special teams coaches have to account for. Broncos head coach Sean Payton long searched for ways to get Mims' explosive skill set more involved in the Broncos offense, which has led to bouts of head-scratching at times.
The Broncos have made progress in developing Mims' game-breaking capabilities, especially after a pair of spectacular touchdown grabs against the Cincinnati Bengals. Indeed, Mims' recent production could be a harbinger of what's in store as a receiver. The 22-year-old is getting more opportunities to shine regardless of how they come along.
"I think most of it is just the opportunities and making the most out of them," Mims said. "That's a huge thing for receivers around the league. When you get that chance, make the most out of it and then you'll start to get more. I think I'm starting to see that as the season goes along, but at the same time, there's a lot of things that go into different game plans. Different personnel and different people. I think lately I've been hitting my stride on certain plays and in certain opportunities, I've been making the most out of them."
Given the Broncos' lack of bonafide speed threats to stretch opposing defenses, Payton is well aware that taking the time to round Mims into shape can help boost rookie quarterback Bo Nix. Ironically, Mims' expanded role on offense began in Week 10 by carrying the ball out of the backfield, which was quite a curveball.
Payton's inventive thinking required guts and Mims' high football IQ. But the former Oklahoma star has accepted his new brief with gusto Payton's faith in him required.
"It's kind of a tough thing to do," Mims said about playing multiple positions. "At first, they kind of started me off little by little with the running back stuff and then now it's growing as the season goes along. Honestly, it's just memorization for the most part... It's really just being a playmaker and making plays [in] certain situations. It's never picture-perfect. At the end of the day, you just have to take what's there."
While the long-term plan could well see Mims morph into a more complete deep-threat kind of receiver, the short-term plan is to maximize all the gadget-type potential his blazing speed can afford this offense. Picking the ripe fruit from the tree is a wise strategy, and teammates like right tackle Mike McGlinchey like how Mims is rapidly becoming a straw that can stir the drink on offense.
"His emergence within our offense has been one of the keys to why we're successful this year," McGlinchey said via Denver Sports. "Getting him the ball in the backfield, getting the ball in the slot out wide. ... He's a stud, and his emergence through the second half of this year is why our offense is starting to click a little bit, and we certainly need more of that."
It's a risky strategy to let a 180-pound receiver carry the ball and run headlong into NFL defensive linemen, but so far, Mims is holding up, and he's also getting downfield when his number gets called. However, the proof in the pudding has been how the Broncos' scoring production has jumped from 18.8 points per game to 26.1 points in the outings since Mims started lining up behind Nix.
If the Broncos reach the playoffs, throwing a little bit of everything at the wall to see what sticks will be required. Mims will be getting his name called more frequently.
