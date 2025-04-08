Report: Broncos May Still Target Developmental QB in 2025 Draft
The Denver Broncos are no longer on the hunt for a starting quarterback but remain in the market for a third-string reserve, according to the Denver Post's Luca Evans, who reported Monday that the team could acquire a developmental prospect via the 2025 NFL Draft to compete with newly-added QB3 Sam Ehlinger.
Denver previously re-signed veteran incumbent Jarrett Stidham to return as Bo Nix's primary backup.
"This time last year, head coach Sean Payton’s staff was facing 'a lot of pressure' to hit on a QB of the future. They made out like bandits with Nix at pick No. 12 after an initial heap of post-draft questions," Evans wrote. "Now, with Nix cemented heading into Year Two and steady backup Stidham returning, there’s little reason for Denver to look especially hard at a QB in the draft. They could still look at a late-round guy or UDFA to push Ehlinger for QB3."
Evans listed several potential QB options for the Broncos, including (perhaps most realistically) North Dakota State's Cam Miller, a two-time FCS national champion and dual-threat signal-caller who accounted for 3,882 yards from scrimmage and 45 total touchdowns in 2024, eclipsing Carson Wentz's single-season school record for completions (258) and passing yards (3,251).
A projected late Day 3 pick or undrafted free agent, Miller is the only quarterback thus far to reportedly take a top-30 pre-draft visit to Broncos Park.
"Cam Miller projects as an NFL Mini-Camp/Training Camp Only Prospect, best suited for a scheme emphasizing intermediate throws and designed quarterback runs. His ability to operate effectively against zone defenses, combined with his functional mobility, makes him an intriguing developmental option for teams looking for a versatile backup or practice squad quarterback," reads his Sports Illustrated scouting profile.
If he surfaces in the Mile High City, Miller would be a dart-throw to effectively replace former third-stringer Zach Wilson, who defected to the Miami Dolphins this offseason. It's likelier he'd wind up on the practice squad than overtake Ehlinger.
But the Broncos are happy to throw that proverbial dart having already solved its biggest need: QB1.
“I appreciate not being in that quarterback market. That’s difficult," head coach Sean Payton said on March 31. "We were talking last night—[General Manager] George [Paton] and [Owner & CEO] Greg [Penner]. Obviously there’s a lot of pressure to get that right. When you don’t have it right, it’s one of those positions where it can kind of consume you as an organization. Fortunately a year ago this time, we were able to do that."