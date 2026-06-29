3 Broncos Recognized Among NFL's Best Undrafted Players

The Denver Broncos' undrafted history is replete with success stories. We're talking multiple Pro Bowlers, All-Pros, and World Champions over the years.

When it comes to Rod Smith, we should be talking about an undrafted receiver making it all the way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but that's a topic for another day.

That sterling undrafted shine remains strong entering the 2026 season. In 21 of the past 22 seasons, an undrafted rookie has made the Broncos' 53-man roster out of training camp; time will tell whether that gets extended to 22 this season.

Pro Football Focus ' Daire Carragher is an appreciator of the Broncos' undrafted talent, listing three veterans on his All-Undrafted Team of 2026. Here's what Carragher wrote about Tillman:

"That leaves Dondrea Tillman, whose path to the NFL was anything but conventional. After joining the Broncos from the UFL's Birmingham Stallions, Tillman has played just 747 defensive snaps. Even so, he has produced 49 pressures and nine sacks in a rotational role," Carragher wrote.

Tillman was quite the find for the Broncos. His emergence has kept the Broncos' focus on the UFL ranks. Just two weeks ago, as soon as the UFL season ended, the Broncos signed the fledgling league's reigning Offensive Player of the Year, Hakeem Butler , and his St. Louis Battlehawks teammate, Sean Fresch Jr., a cornerback and returner .

When it comes to Singleton, Carragher highlighted how the Broncos' linebacker is still playing his best football at the ripe ol' age of 32. The Broncos just re-signed him, too, so Singleton is going to be around for the next two years, barring injury.

McMillian's Unique Skill Set

Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'quan McMillian (29) celebrates after intercepting a pass intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks (not pictured). | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

What Carragher said about McMillian, though, is worth our time to examine.

"His signature moment came when he intercepted Josh Allen to seal Denver's AFC Championship Game victory. Beyond his coverage ability, McMillian is also an effective blitzer, generating eight pressures and four sacks on just 40 pass-rush opportunities last season," Carragher wrote.

I'll take it a step further. Beyond his coverage and blitzing ability, McMillian is an absolute ballhawk. On a defense that struggled to take the ball away in 2025 (only 14 takeaways as a team), his fingerprints were on five of them. And that doesn't count the epic game-sealing interception Carragher mentioned in overtime of the divsional round of the playoffs.

McMillian is an absolute stud, and another tremendous undrafted find for Denver. Hat tip to Broncos GM George Paton for finding McMillian and Tillman in the undrafted ranks; Singleton entered the league as a college free agent out of Montana State in 2015 with the Seattle Seahawks. Paton signed him in 2022.

Top 25, Represent

Two of the three Broncos to make PFF's All-Undrafted Team are also on our top 25 Broncos of 2026 : Singleton and McMillian . But Tillman is also integral to the Broncos, if not more so, this season with the off-field trouble starting rush linebacker Jonathon Cooper has found himself in.

If Cooper ends up suspended, or worse, is released by the Broncos , Jonah Elliss is the most likely rush linebacker to take his starting spot. But it wouldn't be shocking at all if the Broncos went with Tillman; he's been that reliable and productive.

Undrafted Role Players

It's cool to see the Broncos' undrafted legacy still holding some cache around the NFL in 2026. There are several other undrafted role players in Denver, like All-Pro special teams ace Devon Key (a safety by trade), defensive lineman Malcolm Roach, running back Jaleel McLaughlin, offensive lineman Alex Palczewski, tight ends Nate Adkins and Lucas Krull, and wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey.

The Broncos have an intriguing crop of undrafted rookies trying to break onto the NFL scene this year, too, with players like linebacker Taurean York and cornerback Brent Austin perhaps headlining the class. It'll be fun to see whether any undrafted players can crack the roster this time around.

It won't be easy. The Broncos have a deep chamionship-caliber roster. But that was the lay of the land when running back C.J. Anderson and rush linebacker Shaquille Barrett broke onto the scene back during the Peyton Manning era.

It's not the size of the dog in the fight; it's the size of the fight in the dog.

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