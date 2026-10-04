5 Bold Predictions for How Broncos Can Take Down 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have been the NFL's best team through three weeks, and it isn't all that close. The Denver Broncos have to face them on Sunday.

To add to the difficulty, the Broncos won't have home-field advantage, and they'll be playing in potentially record temperatures at Levi's Stadium. That puts the onus on a few players to deliver elite performances and puts pressure on the team to play its best overall this season.

This week's bold predictions factor all of this in. Nailing these would all but guarantee a win. Let's dive in.

Broncos Get Eight Explosive Plays

Denver ranks 11th in overall explosive play rate on offense, 20th in rushing, and eighth in passing, while the 49ers' defense ranks first overall, first in rushing, and third in passing for the lowest explosive play rate allowed.

It is difficult to find explosives against the 49ers, but the Broncos manage to produce eight, with three runs over 10 yards and five passing plays over 20. J.K. Dobbins and Jaylen Waddle need to step up in this one.

Broncos Average North of 5.0 Yards Per Rush

There is growing concern about the Broncos' run game because their blocking has been an issue across the board.

The Broncos need to find a way to build a reliable run game. Despite the 49ers' strong run defense, the Broncos run the ball efficiently, averaging at least five yards per rush, with Dobbins and RJ Harvey leading the way.

Christian McCaffrey Held to Under 90 Total Yards

Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle celebrate. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There may not be a better overall playmaker in the NFL than McCaffrey, given what he can do as a runner and receiver. That said, he has yet to break 120 scrimmage yards this season, with a single game over 100, but the Broncos have had serious issues handling running backs.

The McCaffrey threat will draw attention his way, but the Broncos will be ready for it. Denver emerges with its best day handing a running back so far this season.

George Kittle Held to Under 50 Receiving Yards

Few teams can shut down McCaffrey and Kittle in the same game, and these two bold predictions see the Broncos do just that.

In the last two games, Kittle has 174 receiving yards, with 82 yards last week, 80 yards the game before that, and only 12 in Week 1. Given what Denver allowed the Los Angeles Rams' tight ends to do, and the attention McCaffrey needs, Kittle could have a big game.

But not this time. The Broncos hold Kittle to under 50 yards.

Broncos Score Two Non-Offensive Touchdowns

Marvin Mims Jr. celebrates a return touchdown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 49ers' special teams units have been decent, while the Broncos' units have been great. Denver has an opening here to make some big plays on special teams.

With Marvin Mims Jr. back on the field, Denver manages to bust off a return for a touchdown, adding a defensive touchdown to total 14 points. This helps bridge the gap for the Broncos' offense, allowing them to keep up with the 49ers.

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