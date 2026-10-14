5 Broncos Sleepers Who Could Steal the Show vs. Seahawks on TNF

The Denver Broncos' offense has been questionable at best, but their defense has started to bounce back after some early struggles.

That said, after five games, this team isn't playing at the same level as last year's Broncos, leaving fans to grope for explanations for the significant drop-off we've seen. Even so, the Broncos are looking to reach 4-2 after a short week against a tough Seattle Seahawks team looking to bounce back from a Week 5 loss.

Winning in the NFL is never easy, and this is one of the toughest frames in the early-season gauntlet the Broncos have faced thus far. The Broncos are beaten up, taking on an opponent that can attack where they're weak and injured.

We could see a defensive bout on Thursday Night Football . The following Broncos could play a big role in whether this team comes out on top against the defending World Champions, and they could be flying under Seattle's radar.

Let's talk sleepers with a big role to play in Week 6.

Ben Powers | LG

Ben Powers congratulates J.K. Dobbins after a touchdown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks have a talented defensive line, but they also have a vulnerability against pulling guards in the run game. Despite Powers’ faults, he's one of the best pulling guards in the NFL.

Denver hasn’t run many pulling concepts this season — not that they were a large part of the offense last year either — but this could be the game to activate them to help get this struggling run game going.

Unleash Powers in this way, and reap the rewards.

Troy Franklin | WR

Troy Franklin celebrates a touchdown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bo Nix is having issues , but Franklin has been his security blanket in many ways this season. Denver should look at dialing up some deeper targets to Franklin to force Nix out of his funk.

Granted, Seattle is a tough team to do this against, given its style of defense, but Franklin could be the key to jump-starting Nix’s resurgence with Pat Bryant on injured reserve.

Eyioma Uwazurike | DL

Eyioma Uwazurike celebrates a big play. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL this season, but they have some issues inside against the run. Uwazurike is coming off his best game in an expanded role.

The Broncos need him to continue ascending to keep the D-line rotation alive.

Devon Key | S

Devon Key celebrates with Jahdae Barron. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Talanoa Hufanga likely out for this one , Key will step in as the starter next to Brandon Jones. When Key has taken the field on defense, he hasn't been good.

Key will face a lot of pressure, as the Seahawks' offense will likely key in (pun intended) on the Broncos' depth safety and challenge him over the top.

JL Skinner | S

JL Skinner celebrates a win. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Broncos' special teams unit has been good, though it had some issues punting against the Chargers. Denver's coverage guys were solid, though, and Skinner has been playing great on special teams.

Skinner could also see some snaps on defense with Hufanga’s injury, giving the Broncos a bigger downhill safety presence, so that will be something to watch for.

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