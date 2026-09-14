Broncos 2027 Mock Draft: One Position of Need for Every Round

The Denver Broncos' 2026 regular season kicks off tonight with a Monday Night Football tilt at Arrowhead Stadium against the Kansas City Chiefs.

With the game just hours away , we're capitalizing on the last calm before the storm to examine the future of the Broncos roster. One of the best ways to do that is by mock drafts.

However, since it's this early, instead of looking at specific 2027 prospects, this mock will be based on positional priority.

Each round, the Broncos select a position based on the position's future status and who they currently have. Think of it less as a mock draft and more as a ranking of positional needs.

Let’s get into it.

Round 1: Offensive Tackle

Denver Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles (72) and right tackle Mike McGlinchey (69) | Derek Regensburger / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The Broncos will still have Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey under contract for the 2027 season. However, Bolles will be in his mid-30s, and McGlinchey will be in his early-30s and in the final year of his deal.

The tackle position has such a high value, and you want to fill the need before it becomes glaring, so in the first round, the Broncos should be looking at offensive tackles. They need someone who can play either side of the line and be an option to be a full-time starter, even as a rookie, if he wins the job.

Tackle is also a position where the success rate plummets as the draft goes on, especially after the first round.

Round 2: Linebacker

Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad celebrate a play. | Derek Regensburger / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad are limited, and the Broncos have filled out the room with undrafted free agents on the roster, and the final pick of the 2026 draft on the practice squad. They reportedly had a lot of interest in some linebackers who went in the second round of the 2026 draft and should look heavily at the position again.

The Broncos need younger, more athletic, and more versatile players at the position.

Round 3: Interior Defensive Line

D.J. Jones and Zach Allen line up pre-snap. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This may be tough to swallow, but D.J. Jones could be in his last year with Denver, even with two seasons left on his contract, and Eyioma Uwazurike is playing on an expiring contract.

The Broncos invested in Tyler Onyedim and Sai’vion Jones in the third round in each of the past two drafts, but things are already looking bleak for the latter. It's such a heavily rotated position, and such a vital part of the Broncos' defensive success.

Another early-round investment will be warranted.

Round 4: Safety

Brandon Jones keeps an eye on the opponent. | Kevin Langley / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Quality starting-caliber safeties can typically be found in the third and fourth round of the draft, and the Broncos could be looking for one. Brandon Jones is in a contract year, and the depth behind him is concerning at best, with some other expiring contracts.

Maybe Denver moves Jahdae Barron to safety to cover the loss of Jones, though that seems doubtful. Either way, safety will be high on the 2027 list.

Round 5: Quarterback

Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham and Sam Ehlinger during training camp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jarrett Stidham and Sam Ehlinger fill out the depth of the room, but neither inspires any confidence if something were to happen to Bo Nix. While expectations for a fifth-round quarterback should be low, it would be a new infusion of fresh blood in the room.

It would bring someone in for Sean Payton, and maybe Davis Webb (if he doesn’t get a head coaching job this coming January), to get their hands on and develop.

Round 6: Outside Linebacker

Jonathon Cooper fires up teammates. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Denver has good depth at the position, with a five-deep rotation when Jonathon Cooper isn’t on the commissioner's exempt list . Regardless, this could be Cooper’s last year in Denver because of the contract situation, and given his legal issues.

Denver would like to keep its rush linebacker depth intact, and a sixth-round rookie could be someone to develop.

Round 7: Kicker

Wil Lutz prepares to attempt a field goal against the Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wil Lutz is getting up there in age, and his range as a kicker is limited. Maybe special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi can find a kicker he wants to work with and develop in this class.

Preferably, the Broncos can find a kicker who has greater range than Lutz and can take over in 2027 or spend a year on the practice squad, if they want to keep the 32-year-old team captain around for another year.

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