Broncos’ Pat Surtain II Suffers Scary Non-Contact Injury vs. 49ers | Watch

Deep in the second quarter of Sunday's game between the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers , Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Surtain II went down with an injury to his lower right leg.

It was a non-contact injury that happened far away from the ball.

Non-contact injury for Pat Surtain. A closer look pic.twitter.com/p0Pmy0qXRv — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) October 4, 2026

With how hot it is at Levi's Stadium , it makes me wonder if the temperatures had anything to do with this injury. Temperatures are in the mid-90s, making it already one of the hottest games in Broncos history.

Surtain was down for a minute, again, with trainers examining his lower right leg. He was able to stand on his own, though, before walking slowly to the locker room with his arms around the shoulders of two Broncos trainers for support.

People are concerned that it could be an Achilles injury because it was non-contact. But it's too early to say. I would take encouragement from the fact that Surtain was allowed to stand on his own and the Broncos opted not to cart him off.

If the trainers were worried it was an Achilles tear, they would not have let him get to his feet and they would have called for the cart, in all likelihood.

Coming out of the half, Broncos head coach Sean Payton told CBS' Melanie Collins, "Right now, he's out to start the second half. I don't have a final update. We'll be without him until we hear otherwise.

Next Man Up

Jahdae Barron warms up. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While we await any updates on Surtain, the injury vaults Jahdae Barron back into the mix. When Surtain missed three games last season with a pec injury, the Broncos moved Riley Moss to his spot as the left-side boundary cornerback, with Barron stepping into Moss's right side.

Ja'Quan McMillian will stay at his spot in the nickel. Kris Abrams-Draine could also factor in, depending on whether the Broncos want Barron to split his snaps like last year.

One big difference between now and then? Barron was a rookie last year. Ostensibly, the coaches should trust him far more to step in as the fourth guy on the cornerback depth chart, and do his job.

The Takeaway

It's a tough break for the Broncos. But here's to hoping that it isn't too serious for Surtain.

As a pro, Surtain has only missed five games to injury since being drafted in the first round back in 2021.

At the time of this writing, the Broncos are tied with the 49ers 3-3 at the half.

Sign up for our free Denver Broncos On SI newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!