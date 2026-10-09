Broncos Could Catch a Major Break With Chargers' Injury Report

The Denver Broncos enter Week 5's matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers as banged up as they've been this season.

Still, Denver's Thursday practice report features less than half the number of injured players as L.A.'s does. Let's take a look at how the Week 5 injury report is shaping up, with one more practice day to go before Sunday's action at SoFi Stadium.

Broncos' Injury Report

Did Not Participate

Pat Bryant | WR (Ankle

Riley Moss | CB (Ribs)

Patrick Surtain II | CB (Ankle)

Limited

D.J. Jones | DT (NIR-Rest)

Full Go

Zach Allen | DL (NIR-Rest)

Tyler Badie | RB (Foot)

Dondrea Tillman | OLB (Hamstring)

Adam Trautman | TE (Shoulder)

Analysis

Like Allen was on Wednesday, Jones was limited only because the Broncos gave him rest. Jones is not injured.

It's good to see Tillman and Trautman progress from limited to full participants on Thursday. Tillman missed last week's game with his hamstring injury, and the Broncos' defense suffered for it.

Badie is banged up with a foot, but it's good to see that he was a full participant on both days of practice thus far. When it comes to the Broncos' running back room, it's good to see RJ Harvey and J.K. Dobbins no longer listed on the injury report.

It's not looking good for Surtain, Moss, and Bryant this week. Friday will be the decider for Moss, but he's trending toward not playing.

With Surtain and Bryant, though, we've known since Monday that both are expected to miss Week 5, at the very least, and possibly more time with their respective ankle injuries. Jahdae Barron, Kris Abrams-Draine, and Courtland Sutton will need to step up on Sunday in the absence of this trio of key players.

Chargers' Injury Report

Joe Alt blocks Vita Vea. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Did Not Participate

Joe Alt | OT (Neck)

Kayode Awosika | OG (Fibula)

Donte Jackson | CB (Hamstring)

Derwin James Jr. | S (Hamstring)

Ladd McConkey | WR (Foot)

Trevor Penning | OL (Concussion)

Rashawn Slater | OT (Ankle)

Brenen Thompson | WR (Quad)

Limited

Cam Hart | CB (Knee)

Alec Ingold | FB (Shoulder)

Quentin Johnston | WR (Chest)

Charlie Kolar | TE (Forearm)

Trey Lance | QB (Groin)

Deane Leonard | DB (Ribs)

Scott Matlock | DL/FB (Foot)

Branson Taylor | OL (Neck)

Dalvin Thompson | DL (Hamstring)

Full

Khalil Mack | OLB (NIR-Rest)

Analysis

As you can see, the Chargers are in bad shape. At 0-4, they're literally the walking wounded. The two injuries that could impact this game most are at offensive tackle, as neither Slater nor Alt are expected to play in this game.

Nik Bonitto and Jonah Elliss should be licking their chops over the opportunity for a get-right game against the Chargers. Justin Herbert has been sacked 12 times already, and after being shut out in this department last week by the San Francisco 49ers, the Broncos will be looking to make up for lost time.

The Chargers have several other key players whose Week 5 outlook isn't so good, like James, Jackson, and McConkey, among others. The Chargers are desperate, in more ways than one, so the Broncos will have to be ready to exploit the absence of these key players, and beware the cornered-animal effect of this division rival.

Sign up for our free Denver Broncos On SI newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!