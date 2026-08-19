Broncos Rookie Report Card: Grading the Class Entering Preseason Game 2

The Denver Broncos are gearing up for their second preseason game on Friday night.

In the preseason opener, the Broncos handled the Atlanta Falcons, 27-7, giving us a good look at the depth of this roster, especially the rookies. There were some highly noteworthy performances from the Broncos' rookies in Atlanta.

With the Green Bay Packers coming up on Friday night in the second preseason game, let's examine how the Broncos' draft class is grading out.

Tyler Onyedim | DL

The third-round rookie turned in a solid performance in his first NFL outing. Onyedim didn't register any stats, mainly because he was the sixth man to take the field in the Broncos' defensive line rotation, behind Zach Allen, D.J. Jones, Eyioma Uwazurike, Malcolm Roach, and Jordan Jackson.

However, the rookie held his own, though Onyedim will certainly be looking to do more to affect the box score in his second NFL preseason game on Friday.

Jonah Coleman | RB

Jonah Coleman rushes against the Falcons. | David J. Griffin / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

With J.K. Dobbins held out of Friday's action, Coleman was the second running back to take the field behind RJ Harvey, and the rookie didn't disappoint. Coleman finished with four carries for 24 yards, and had two nice plays — one productive rush and a reception — erased by holding penalties.

Overall, though, the Broncos saw everything they needed to . Coleman has had a strong training camp, and he looked as advertised in his first NFL game.

Kage Casey | OL

The fourth-round rookie was solid in his NFL debut. The Broncos were able to rush for 162 yards as a team, thanks to quality O-line play from the first-, second-, and third-team units.

Casey had plenty of reps, including with the second team, with Calvin Throckmorton having to play center with the first-team unit.

Justin Joly | TE

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton talks with tight end Justin Joly at rookie minicamp. | Ben Swanson/Denver Broncos

The fifth-round tight end was only targeted once, and while he caught the pass, he was tackled for no gain. Running with the third-team offense, Joly wasn't productive as a receiver in his NFL debut, but he showcased a willingness to block.

Joly was asked to block on 11 of his snaps, and while his technique was rough and raw, he didn't shy away. Tight end takes time for rookies to learn at the NFL level, and it sometimes takes a couple of years before things start to click, just because the demands of the position are so different than what players are taught in college.

In order to develop the blocking skills to become a well-rounded tight end, the willingness has to be there. Joly showed the want-to.

Miles Scott | S

The seventh-round rookie finished with one solo tackle, and at times, he looked a little lost in his coverage assignments, but the Broncos held the Falcons to just 133 passing yards. Scott held his own, but overall, the Broncos' depth safeties left much to be desired in Atlanta.

That's been a theme of training camp, too. Scott will have to step it up in these last two preseason games if he hopes to make the 53-man roster out of camp.

Dallen Bentley | TE

Unlike Joly, Bentley wasn't targeted in the passing game, but he did have several snaps as a blocker. It wasn't a noteworthy debut, to be sure, but the seventh-round rookie didn't stand out negatively either.

Bentley has been quietly solid throughout his rookie training camp. Still, he's likely headed for the practice squad to open his rookie season.

Red Murdock | LB

Red Murdock eyes Jack Strand in the preseason opener. | David J. Griffin / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Murdock led the Broncos with eight tackles (four solo). He flew around the field , stopping the run and sniffing out screens.

In coverage, the seventh-round rookie gave up some completions, but he was always quick to tackle his assigment to limit the yardage. Overall, Murdock's NFL debut was quite impressive, but if he wants to cement a spot on the 53-man roster, he'll have to carry that momentum forward into preseason Games 2 and 3.

Sign up for our free Denver Broncos On SI newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!