Broncos Still Have Exciting Targets Available on Day 3

Days 1 and 2 of the 2026 NFL draft are in the books. The Denver Broncos made fans wait a little longer before making their first pick , due to lacking a first-round, and trading down and out of the second, before finally selecting Texas A&M defensive lineman Tyler Onyedim .

While fans may not know much about Onyedim , he is a good player who fits well with what Denver does, and he barely missed making my best-of-what's-left article after Day 1 of the draft.

Entering Day 3, the Broncos now have seven selections, after picking up No. 182 from Buffalo in that trade-down from No. 62 to No. 66. The Broncos will be picking at No. 108 and 111, early in Round 4, and there are still a lot of players left on the board who can fill the remaining roster needs.

"Sean [Payton] and I, as we go through our discussions, these two fourth-round picks will define this draft," Broncos GM George Paton said after Day 2. "Really these, the middle picks, really define your draft, especially since we’re picking in the fourth up high.”

With five picks between the fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds, we can't really get into who might be available that deep, but we can focus on the best possible options for Denver at No. 108 and 111. Let's dive in.

Mike Washington Jr. | RB | Arkansas

Washington has taken a tumble after many had him graded as a second-round player due to his Combine performance and strong 2025 campaign. For some reason, though, he's still on the board, and could be that running back depth the Broncos need.

Jalen Farmer | OL | Kentucky

Farmer is a capable guard prospect who can develop into a starter, while providing some depth as a rookie. Denver could look for a potential starter, with Ben Powers's contract voiding after this season.

Kyle Louis | LB | Pittsburgh

Louis is an undersized coverage linebacker with vertical and horizontal range. He has issues working between the tackles because of his size, but when he can stay clean, he could still be an effective defender there.

Kage Casey | OL | Boise State

Casey is a versatile blocker who can play tackle and guard, though he projects better inside. He has enough versatility in his traits to be a scheme- and concept-versatile player.

Zakee Wheatley | S | Penn State

Denver could use safety help, with someone who could become a starter, as Brandon Jones enters the last year of his deal. Wheatley has a versatile skill set and could be a good replacement for Jones, as that role is a natural fit for him.

Malik Muhammad | CB | Texas

Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhammad (5) celebrates an interception intended for Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Deion Burks (4). | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While it now seems less likely that Denver trades Riley Moss or Ja’Quan McMillian, it's still possible, and Muhammed is a good fit for Vance Joseph's style. Muhammad also has a connection with Jahdae Barron from their time together at Texas that could help ease his transition to the NFL.

Kamari Ramsey | S | USC

There is a connection to Denver for Ramsey, with new defensive backs coach Doug Belk joining the Broncos from USC. That could help Denver consider Ramsey, another Jones replacement option.

Logan Taylor | OL | Boston College

Taylor is a tall, long offensive lineman who can play guard or tackle on either side of the line. While he could use a year of development, he could play in a pinch and could work to develop as a Powers replacement next year, and then step in at one of the tackle spots in 2028, depending on what Denver does with Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey.

Brian Parker II | OL | Duke

Parker is a five-spot offensive lineman who has the traits to play anywhere, and that kind of versatility is rare. Now, he does have more concerns about playing tackle and projects best inside, but the ability to play outside in an emergency does add value.

Jonah Coleman | RB | Washington

Coleman is a big, powerful back who isn’t the best athlete. His power shows as a blocker as well, and he is one of the better pass-catching backs in this class. His power makes him a grinding runner, which could work well with the current make-up of the Broncos' running back room.

Emmett Johnson | RB | Nebraska

Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Emmett Johnson (21) runs for a touchdown against the Iowa Hawkeyes. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Johnson is a weird one, as his size, athleticism, and play style all work against each other. He isn’t explosive, but tries to be, while his athleticism suggests more of a power back type, but he doesn’t have the size for it.

Febechi Nwaiwu | OL | Oklahoma

Nwaiwu is another guard option who fits well with what the Broncos do, especially as a potential replacement for Powers. He would improve the depth as a rookie and could start if needed, but could really use a year of seasoning before being considered for the first-team offense.

Jude Bowry | OL | Boston College

There is a theme among these offensive linemen: positional versatility. Bowery is a tackle/guard player. He has the length to be a tackle, but he needs to be coached on how to better use it.

Jimmy Rolder | LB | Michigan

Rolder is a very interesting player who hasn’t played much for various reasons and has only 11 starts under his belt. If he played more, many believe he would be a second-round pick, given the traits he shows on tape, with any issues he has stemming from a lack of experience.

Justin Joly | TE | North Carolina State

Joly is a 'big slot' tight end who has issues blocking, but he can block well enough — in the slot. He may not have the best path to immediate impact as a rookie, but he could contribute in certain situations as he develops to succeed Evan Engram in 2027.

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