Broncos Tried to Lure Drew Brees Out of Retirement After Bo Nix Injury

In an alternate football universe, perhaps Drew Brees came out of retirement to help the Denver Broncos in the AFC championship game after Bo Nix suffered his ankle fracture .

In our actual universe, with the Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium to play the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football, ESPN 's Adam Schefter dropped a bombshell.

Per Schefter, after Nix suffered his season-ending injury in the divisional round of the playoffs, then-offensive coordinator Joe Lombradi and then-senior offensive assistant Pete Carmichael reached out to Brees about joining the Broncos for the AFC championship game.

"Brees had turned 47 years old just two days before Nix suffered the ankle injury on Jan. 17. He spoke to Lombardi and Carmichael, his longtime assistant coaches with the Saints, early in the week ahead of Denver's AFC Championship Game showdown against the Patriots, telling them that he wanted to first work out to see how his body would respond.

"But once he tried, Brees found discomfort in his wrist and nixed the idea that would have become one of the most improbable returns in NFL history, according to sources," Schefter wrote.

Per Schefter, these communications with Brees were done without the knowledge of head coach Sean Payton. If you believe that, I've got a bridge to sell you...

Brees Dropped Some Hints in February

Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinee Drew Brees poses with his bust and New Orleans Saints former head coach Sean Payton during the Class of 2026 enshrinement ceremony at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's kind of crazy, but Brees considered it. In an appearance on the New Heights podcast back in February, Brees told hosts Travis and Jason Kelce that there was a moment after Nix went down when he "had some conversations" about returning, though he didn't specifically confirm that it was with the Broncos.

"There was a moment this year where, literally, I was drinking a tequila and something happened where I thought there might be a chance where I could play that week. And I literally switched to water, and I started thinking about going to bed early and getting up the next day and getting my body nice and loose and going out and throwing to see if I can even pull it off.

"And, boy, I was so mentally right. Got up, got the body loose, went out there, grabbed the ball, threw a couple—my 13-year-old son was catching for me. And it was just like... it's not there," Brees told the Kelces back in February.

Ultimately, Brees opted not to entertain the notion because his body wasn't up to speed. That Hall-of-Fame brain would have been fully onboard, from what it sounds like, but his body wouldn't cooperate.

According to Schefter, Lombardi and Carmichael didn't want to mention the Brees thing to their boss, Payton, unless it was a go. Again, I have a hard time believing that Payton was ignorant of these overtures to Brees, his long-time collaborator, and for whom he served as the presenter for the legendary quarterback's Hall of Fame induction back in August.

Payton was "fascinated and flabbergasted," per Schefter, upon hearing of the botched plan that Lombardi and Carmichael hatched to see if Brees could save the Broncos' season. And for what it's worth, Lombardi was fired after the season ended, while Carmichael took the offensive coordinator job in Buffalo.

Imagine what that would have looked like: Brees signing with the Broncos and leading them against the New England Patriots in the AFC title game.

It wasn't meant to be, though. Brees said no, and the Broncos moved ahead with Jarrett Stidham at quarterback, falling to the Patriots at Mile High 10-7.

The Takeaway

I don't blame the Broncos for reaching out to Brees in that crisis moment. Who knows if Brees would have even have been able to pull it off, but I would have liked the Broncos' chances with him under center a heck of a lot more than with Stidham.

It's a crazy world.

Fast forward to today, though, and Nix is healthy and back in the saddle. The Broncos are looking to make up for lost time this season, and it all starts in Kansas City .

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