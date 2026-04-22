A Familiar Name to the Broncos Could Be on the Trade Block, per Insider

Those Denver Broncos fans hoping that Aqib Talib's latest prediction will come true could be set up for disappointment. A few weeks after taking credit for predicting the Jaylen Waddle trade , Talib claimed that the Broncos are going to make another "big" move and that it could be during the NFL draft.

However, giving up a first and third-round draft pick for Waddle has taken a bite out of the Broncos' 2026 war chest. They still have seven selections, though, including the No. 62 overall pick.

Still, the prospect of the Broncos making another big trade to "get over the hump" could make sense, but as always, the devil would be in the details.

Enter Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts, whom ESPN's Adam Schefter recently reported could be available for trade on draft day. Pitt's appearance on Schefter's list of tradable players presents a window of opportunity for the Broncos, but it would come with a heaping dose of complexity.

Pitts has been franchise-tagged by the Falcons, which guarantees him a contract of $15 million this year. That's a nice raise for a player who's produce just one 1,000-yard receiving season (his rookie year).

Pitts was trending toward hitting free agency in 2026, but his 88 receptions for 928 yards and five touchdowns came in the nick of time, which led to the Falcons' decision to tag him. Any potential trade suitor would see Pitts's 2025 production as a clear sign that there's plenty of gas left in his tank.

Great Player... But How Would He Fit?

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. (8) against the Arizona Cardinals. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Pitts's raw talent and athletic ability could make him a fit with any team. However, the Broncos have a similar player already in Evan Engram , who failed to meet expectations in his first year with the club.

It wasn't all on Engram, either. Whatever the initial vision was with Engram, head coach Sean Payton wasn't able to realize it, as the veteran finished with just one touchdown on 50 receptions for 461 yards.

Adding a playmaker like Pitts, though, could be enticing for a Broncos offense that will now feature Davis Webb as its play-caller in 2026, not Payton. At the very least, it would give Denver a dynamic tight end duo capable of gashing opponents.

The problem is, neither Pitts nor Engram can block. That would limit the ways in which Denver could effectively utilize the pair.

The Cost

To close a deal for Pitts, the Broncos would have to get with new Falcons GM Ian Cunningham to determine what it would cost to acquire the talented tight end. The Falcons would certainly expect some premium draft capital in such a deal, but perhaps that ask could be mitigated by including a Broncos veteran in the bargain.

Cunningham has already said he'd pick up the phone.

"It's my job as the general manager to do what's best for the organization," Cunningham said earlier this offseason via Falcons On SI . "Kyle is a great player. We've seen his skill set. Also, it's my job to listen."

The Broncos have several players on expiring contracts who are expected to garner trade interest during the draft , especially cornerbacks Riley Moss and Ja'Quan McMillian. If Paton and Cunningham were to chat to discuss Pitts, it wouldn't be a shock if one of these defensive backs became part of the conversation.

Beyond the capital/personnel relinquished to Atlanta, the Broncos would also have to fit Pitts's $15 million salary under the cap, and/or extend him to a lucrative multi-year deal. That could be done for a player in whom a team has a clearly defined vision... but Denver already has big money tied up at tight end — an investment that has heretofore not provided much of a return.

The Takeaway

Is Pitts the final missing piece to the Broncos' offense becoming a juggernaut? Many fans and analysts will have their doubts, especially considering how underutilized Engram was in the offense last year.

Talib's prediction aside, the Broncos are more likely to keep the draft picks they have remaining to them, and look for ways to add to the roster, knowing that they've already taken major steps to upgrade the offense by acquiring Waddle last month.

Cooler heads must prevail at Broncos HQ.

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