How New Broncos QB Coach Kilgore Has 'Done It The Right Way'

Four years ago, Logan Kilgore was coaching quarterbacks for Isidore Newman School, a college preparatory institution in Louisiana.

Four years later, as the new Denver Broncos quarterbacks coach, he's responsible for leading one of the NFL's fastest-rising signal-callers on a team that's quickly become one of the league's very best.

That sort of ascension is not lost on Broncos starting QB Bo Nix, who recently explained how Kilgore "has done it the right way" from his first day with the organization.

"This is a coach that started literally by just getting into the building, starting low and working his tail off until he got the position that he wants," Nix told reporters following Tuesday's mandatory minicamp practice. "Interestingly enough, he talks all the time that this is the position that he has really worked for, and really grinded for and got to finally. He’s going to enjoy it and make the most out of it. Now that he’s got it, I’m sure that he’s got different goals now to be a coordinator and be a head coach. I learned a long time ago that when you have coaches, it’s good when they go off and do bigger and better things. I’ve had several coaches who have left to go be either a coordinator or be a head coach and to me that is an honor. It means you’re playing well and you are out there on the field being the product that they are coaching so they are getting other opportunities."

Undrafted in 2014, Kilgore spent a half-decade in the Canadian Football League before turning in his helmet for a headset. He started as QB coach/passing game coordinator for Bakersfield College, took an offensive analyst job at Arkansas State, then had the aforementioned one-year stint with Isidore.

In 2023, Kilgore was hired by Sean Payton as an offensive quality control coach — essentially the "intern" on staff. He held that role until February, when Payton chose him to be Davis Webb's successor after Webb was promoted to offensive coordinator.

Which will lean more toward status quo than any radical change for Nix this upcoming season.

"For me, it is going to be the same thing," he told reporters. "Davis was elevated and Logan was elevated and it’s my job to go out there and make their elevation worthwhile and make it look really good because they put in a lot of effort for me. It’s just like the team, I owe it to them to go out there and play my best. I’m excited for him. I know that he is going to do really well with this opportunity. He’s going to work at it really well and nothing will go unturned. He will have a different perspective that Davis doesn’t have and that’s when collaboration is really good. I’m excited. He’s a great dude, and I think he enjoys being around us as people more than just players and that’s when you know you have a good football coach.”

August 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos offensive quality control coach Logan Kilgore before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

A Good Thing, Ultimately

Nobody will contend that Denver's offensive success in 2026 hinges on whether Kilgore thrives or nosedives in his new occupation. There's enough continuity on that side of the ball — with Payton and Webb, especially — that nothing devastating would occur even if the latter scenario unfolds.

However, Nix's glowing endorsement combined with Payton's own prior assessment indicates (if only tentatively) that the 36-year-old will, in fact, not nosedive. He's likely to enjoy similar (or better) success than Webb did, working alongside Nix, who's poised to establish himself among the NFL's top-10 quarterbacks in his return from injury.

"It starts with, ‘Can you promote from within?’ I think it’s something that’s well deserved," Payton said of Kilgore earlier this offseason. "He’s earned it."

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