The Denver Broncos had linebacker on the brain ahead of last week's NFL trade deadline.

Given the missed tackles and coverage miscues of Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad, the Broncos agreed to a trade for Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley, but the deal fell through when he failed his physical. Henley would have brought tackling reliability and coverage chops to the middle of the Broncos' defense.

Still unsigned by the Chargers, there's a chance Henley will hit free agency in March, at which point, the Broncos could try to pursue him with a compensation package more in line with their concerns about the arthritis in his knee. But if that doesn't happen, for one reason or another, Denver could be resolved to look to the draft for a linebacker.

NFL Draft On SI's Justin Melo has mostly been mocking tight ends to the Broncos in Round 1. Last week, he mocked an offensive tackle — which could well be in the cards this time around — but in his latest post-trade-deadline iteration, Melo had the Broncos taking Notre Dame linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa at No. 24 overall.

"Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton turns 33 in December. It will be among the positions that require an investment this offseason. Notre Dame linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa has been a riser. He's an athletic specimen with more upside to explore," Melo wrote .

Broncos' Need at ILB

Alex Singleton hits George Kittle. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Age is definitely a factor for Denver at linebacker. Both Singleton and Strnad are on the wrong side of 30, even if both are under contract through the 2027 season.

Viliamu-Asa would offer the Broncos great run-defending upside and also some coverage chops. He would need to develop both aspects of his game further to really thrive in the NFL, but the tools are there.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 234 pounds, Viliamu-Asa has the prototypical size NFL teams like at linebacker, which was one of the potential drawbacks with Henley, who checks in at 6-foot-0 and 225 pounds. Viliamu-Asa can get off blocks and has the size and strength to mix it up in the box.

It's been a long time since the Broncos drafted an inside linebacker in the first round. The last linebacker to hear his name called by Denver in Round 1 was D.J. Williams back in 2004 during the late-era Mike Shanahan regime.

Since then, the highest the Broncos have drafted an inside linebacker is in Round 3, with Nate Irving in 2011 and Drew Sanders in 2023. Neither linebacker panned out well, though Irving at least played out his rookie deal in Denver.

The Takeaway

The Broncos drafted Red Murdock with the last pick of the 2026 draft, but he didn't make the 53-man roster. He has stuck around on the practice squad, though, developing under the watchful eye of this coaching staff, so he'll live to fight another day, and maybe make a push in 2027.

But Denver can't bank on that happening. Singleton and Strnad have displayed their limitations, and with how talented the Broncos are up front and in the secondary, they've been able to get away with it at he second level of the defense.

However, it's high time the Broncos invested some premium resources in an inside linebacker. I'm not 100% sure Viliamu-Asa is the right fit for Denver, and time will tell whether he lives up to Melo's first-round projections, but drafting him would certainly signal a recognition on the team's part that it needs to improve dramatically at linebacker after this season.

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